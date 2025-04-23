Wigan Warriors celebrate Georgia Wilson's try in their win over Barrow Raiders Ladies | Bryan Fowler

Wigan Warriors host Cardiff Demons in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup at Robin Park Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Denis Betts’ side are hoping to build on their impressive start to the year, having thrashed Barrow Raiders Ladies 84-0 and London Broncos Ladies 44-0 in their group stage matches, racking up an impressive aggregate score of 128-0 from their first two outings in 2025.

“We won 84-0 against Barrow, don’t get me wrong, I think they were still quite a physical side, and then we won down in London,” Warriors star Georgia Wilson told Wigan Today.

“Our squad has changed quite a bit this season, we’ve had quite a few new girls sign, so I think these first couple of games were a good chance for us to really focus on us and what we plan on doing this season, which we did really well.”

But it will be a much tougher test in front of Wigan in Sunday’s quarter-final against Cardiff Demons, who have a plethora of Wales internationals in their ranks.

The Warriors made five new signings ahead of this season in the shape of Australian trio Shaniah Power, Tiana Power and Remi Wilton, Papua New Guinea international Emily Veivers and Meg Williams from rivals St Helens.

“I think there are a total of five overseas players in our squad now,” said Wigan back Wilson. “They’ve fitted in really well.

“Remi has already played in the Super League for a year, she arrived from York, and Rease (Casey) played for us last year, so she knows what it’s all about.

“Shaniah has come from North Queensland Cowboys, so she has a lot of experience and the same with Emily, she’s played in the BMD comp (Queensland Women’s Premiership) with me for Norths Devils over in Australia, and she plays for Papua New Guinea internationally.

“Tiana, who is Shaniah’s sister, hasn’t got into the NRLW yet, but I think this is a really good opportunity for her to come over here, show how strong she is and potential opportunities might come in the NRLW.”

Sunday’s quarter-final clash will kick-off at 1pm at Robin Park Arena, with pre-match community activities in operation from 11:30am, whilst entry to the women’s game is £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will face reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie in the opening game of the 2025 WSL season at the Brick Community on Friday, May 16 (5:30pm). The game will form a double-header with the Men’s game against Leigh Leopards (8pm).

Wilson added: “Obviously, it’s great to have stand-alone games and have our own fans here who are actually interested in the game but I think it’s also a great opportunity for fans who have never watched a women’s game to watch it and think ‘oh yeah, it is a great game’.

“It’s a different game to the men, but it is a good different. Hopefully, we can get some more fans in there. Obviously, it is a Wigan-Leigh game, so it’ll be a big crowd anyway, so hopefully people can come an hour or two earlier to come and see what our game is all about.”