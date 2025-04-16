Kaide Ellis applauds the Wigan Warriors fans | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors have completed a major piece of retention, with influential forward Kaide Ellis signing a new four-year deal with the Grand Slam winners.

The 28-year-old was already under contract until the end of the 2026 season, but he has now committed his future to the reigning Super League champions until at least the end of the 2029 campaign.

Ellis is currently in his fourth season with Wigan, having made 88 appearances for the Warriors since arriving from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the 2022 season.

The Dubbo-born forward has developed an impressive CV during his time with Matt Peet’s side, winning two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Super League titles and a World Club Challenge title.

“I’m very proud to have extended my time at Wigan,” said Ellis. “I really feel like it’s where I belong. What we’ve achieved over the past few seasons makes me excited for what’s ahead and I feel there is plenty more to come.

“The club is such a pleasure to be a part of, the supporters, office staff, sponsors, coaches and the lads make it so enjoyable coming in every day. I can’t wait to see what the next four years hold.”

Ellis became the first non-British player to wear the iconic No. 13 for Wigan during the Super League era after being given the jersey ahead of the 2024 campaign, and he has taken his game to another level since making that transition into the ball-playing loose forward role.

“Kaide has proven himself to be an important leader of the team on and off the field and we are all delighted to see him commit to the club,” said Wigan coach Peet.

“We love the way he carries himself, particularly in the big games and we feel this rubs off on his teammates. His performances are a credit to how hard he works and to know he is with us for the next four years is fantastic.”

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski paid tribute to the impact Ellis has made since his arrival, and for the leadership qualities he brings to the team.

“Consistency and reliability are rare qualities in sport, which makes working with someone like Kaide all the more special,” said Radlinski.

“His influence on the team can't be overstated - not only has he consistently delivered, but he’s also elevated his game to become one of the premier 13s in the competition.

“A genuine person and a natural leader, Kaide inspires those around him. Securing him for the long-term was a key priority for Matt, and we’re all thrilled that he’s continuing his journey with us.”