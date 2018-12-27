Wigan Warriors quiz of the year

It was a dramatic year for Wigan Warriors, but how much can you remember? Take our 2018 quiz – scroll down for the answers.

1. Sam Tomkins scored four drop-goals in 2018 but which other two Wigan players struck drop-goals last season (half a point for each)?

2. How many Wigan players featured for England in the mid-season Test at Denver?

3. Future Wigan coach Shaun Edwards was one of two players who appeared in each of Wigan’s eight Championship-winning seasons between 1986-87 and 1994-95. Who was the other - Dean Bell, Denis Betts or Martin Dermott?

4. Which player scored all of his four tries in 2018 against Warrington?

5. How many of Warrington’s 2018 Grand Final starting 13 have previously played for Wigan?

6. Who won the Harry Sunderland Trophy in the Grand Final?

7. How many competitive games did Frank-Paul Nuuausala play for Wigan in 2018?

8. Which of Wigan’s current players has represented England, but has a Kiwi dad?

9. Who made the most appearances for Wigan in 2018, Romain Navarrete or Morgan Escare?

10. New Wigan coach Adrian Lam once played alongside Jason Robinson - for which team?

11. A question about departing star Sam Tomkins - what was unusual about his last try of 2011?

12. How did 22-year-old Tara Jones make history when Wigan played Wakefield on March 11, 2018?

13. One player scored four tries in 44-6 win against Hull KR in April - who?

14. How many of the current squad – who have played first-team – have dads who played for Wigan?

15. Name one of the two NRL clubs Taulima Tautai has played for?

16. Wigan’s Under-19s beat Leeds in their Grand Final. Who did the women’s team beat in their Grand Final?

17. Wigan have played four different opponents at the Magic Weekend - but who have they played the most?

18. Wigan made history with a match in Wollongong. Which NRL team is it the home of?

19. Shaun Wane played for Wigan between 1982 and ‘90. Did he play more games than he was head coach?

20. How many times did Wigan play Warrington in 2018?

Answers:

1. Morgan Escare and Josh Woods.

2. Two - John Bateman and Sean O’Loughlin.

3. Martin Dermott.

4. Dom Manfredi.

5. Three - Kevin Brown, Josh Charnley and Jack Hughes.

6. Warrington’s Stefan Ratchford.

7. 1.

8. Dan Sarginson.

9. Morgan Escare (with 28; Navarrete made 26).

10. For a ‘rest of the world’ team, which lost 28-8 to Australia in 1997. Gary Connolly also took part.

11. It was in rugby union (playing for Barbarians at Twickenham, in a 60-11 loss to the Wallabies).

12. First-ever on field female official.

13. Liam Marshall.

14. Three - Oliver Gildart, Sean O’Loughlin and Liam Marshall.

15. Cronulla or Parramatta.

16. Also Leeds.

17. St Helens, with five.

18. St George Illawarra.

19. No. He played 149, and was head coach for 238.

20. Six. Home and away, Magic, Super-8s, Challenge Cup and Grand Final.