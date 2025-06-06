Wigan Warriors reaffirm stance on social media abuse in reminder message to fans

Published 6th Jun 2025, 09:40 BST
Wigan Warriors have reaffirmed the club’s stance that it ‘will not tolerate behaviour from supporters who publish vile online abuse’ in a reminder message sent out to fans.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Warriors published a statement via their official website in a reminder message to all fans regarding their use of social media.

The full statement read: “Wigan Warriors wishes to remind supporters that it will not tolerate vile online abuse of any kind.

“Unfortunately, we have seen unacceptable abuse directed towards Super League players from other teams. Wigan Warriors condemns this behaviour and takes the issue very seriously, and will be seeking to take appropriate action.

“Online abuse has no place in our sport, and the club will endeavour to identify individuals who commit such offences, revoke their access to all Wigan Warriors matches, and, when appropriate, report matters to the police.

“Challenge Cup Final week, in particular, is a time when all supporters should be celebrating our sport for what we are sure will be a memorable weekend at Wembley, with three fantastic finals.”

