Wigan Warriors respond to Shaun Edwards' comments over his future

Wigan Warriors have today responded to Shaun Edwards' claim that he has not signed a contract with his hometown club.



Wales defence coach Edwards yesterday said he was open to offers in both codes, saying: "I haven't signed a contract with anybody yet".

His remarks raised eyebrows among Warriors fans, considering the club had announced in August he had "signed" a three-year deal starting in 2020.

The club today issued a statement, saying they are attempting to "seek dialogue" with the ex-Great Britain captain about his intentions.

"Wigan Warriors are aware of quotes from Shaun Edwards regarding his future contractual arrangements," the club statement read.

"Following the conclusion of the Six Nations and Shaun’s comments, we have been seeking dialogue with Shaun directly since Sunday to clarify to Wigan his intentions."

Edwards had previously cast doubt about "when and if" he takes charge at his hometown club.

But after helping Wales RU to a Six Nations title on Saturday, he went a step further and declared himself open to offers.

"On my future, my next step really is to sign a contract, I haven't signed a contract with anybody yet," Edwards said.

"I haven't signed a contract. The only team I'm not going to go to is Wales, because the new coach is going in a different direction.

"He wants to do something different. So that's where I'm at at the moment.

"So as it stands, come the end of the World Cup I'm unemployed. So that's where I am."

He has been linked with a return to former club Wasps.

"I agreed with Wigan and thought we would sign a contract," said Edwards.

"But then Wigan said, 'it's OK, we'll sign one later', and I thought that was unusual. And that was nine months ago.

"I agreed to go to Wigan, but I never signed a contract.

"I'll consider all offers, league, union.

"All I can say is that I haven't signed anything with anybody."