Wigan Warriors reveal 19-man squad - but what line-up will Adrian Lam pick?

Joe Burgess has been included in Wigan's 19-man squad for Sunday's game at Salford.



Both he and fellow winger Dom Manfredi return to the provisional squad for the clash at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Burgess returns after 11-months out and is set to take the left wing spot from Morgan Escare, who pulled up in training this week.

Ben Flower is also back in contention but Taulima Tautai, Oli Partington (suspension), Sam Powell and Liam Marshall (injury) are ruled out.

Tom Davies and Liam Byrne would appear the most likely contenders to drop out of the side.

Here is Wigan's 19-man squad and, below, Phil Wilkinson picks his likely line-up:

Warriors' 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; Manfredi, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Sammut; Flower, Leulaui, Navarrete, Greenwood, Isa, O'Loughlin. Subs: Bullock, Clubb, Hamlin, Shorrocks.