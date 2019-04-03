Wigan Warriors reveal 19-man squad for Castleford Tigers clash - what line-up will Adrian Lam go with?

Adrian Lam has confirmed his 19-man squad for Friday night's clash at Castleford Tigers in front of the Sky Sports cameras.



As expected, England internationals Sean O'Loughlin and Joe Greenwood come back into the frame after missing Sunday's 42-0 thrashing of Catalans.

Taulima Tautai is also available but Tony Clubb (knee), Sam Powell (ankle), Liam Farrell (pectoral) and Liam Marshall (knee) are not considered. Gabe Hamlin is also suspended following his UK Anti-Doping charge.

Morgan Escare is fit but has not made the cut, while winger Tom Davies may also drop out of the provisional squad, given the form of the backs.

Liam Paisley has missed out from the side which won last week and Lam is expected to drop one of the other young forwards, from either Ollie Partington, Morgan Smithies or Liam Byrne.

Here is Lam's squad, with Phil Wilkinson picks his likely line-up.

Wigan's 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tom Davies, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; Manfredi, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Sammut; Flower, Leulaui, Navarrete, Greenwood, Isa, O'Loughlin. Subs: Bullock, Shorrocks, Byrne, Partington or Smithies

