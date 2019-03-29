Wigan Warriors reveal 19-man squad to face Catalans - but what line-up with Adrian Lam go with?

Adrian Lam has revealed his 19-man squad to face Catalans - and a clutch of fringe-forwards are set to get a chance.

Prop Tony Clubb (knee), Gabe Hamlin (illness) and Joe Greenwood (suspension) have all dropped out of the side which beat Salford 30-22 last weekend.

Taulima Tautai (ban), Liam Farrell (pectoral) and Sam Powell (ankle) are still unavailable for selection, which looks set to providing opportunities for back-rower Liam Paisley and props Liam Byrne and Oliver Partington.

Academy forward Morgan Smithies is in the provisional squad but could drop out. And if Lam keeps with three forwards on the bench alongside Jake Shorrocks, then winger Tom Davies may also miss out. Morgan Escare has missed out and Liam Marshall (knee) was unavailable.

Kick-off on Sunday is 3pm.

Here is Wigan's 19-man squad and below, Phil Wilkinson picks his likely line-up:

Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tom Davies, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; Manfredi, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Sammut; Flower, Leuluai, Navarrete, Paisley, Isa, O'Loughlin. Subs: Bullock, Partington, Byrne, Shorrocks