Wigan Warriors round-up: Loan players, Under-19s and Women's action

Wigan's Samy Kibula scored a try to help Dewsbury Rams into the next round of the Coral Challenge Cup.



The towering forward was among the seven try-scorers for the Championship club in their 36-10 win at St Helens amateurs Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Kibula joined Dewsbury on loan for a month initially but it has been extended.

Josh Woods, on a season-long loan with Leigh, started at half-back in their 14-10 defeat at Hull KR. The draw for the sixth round of the Cup, which includes Wigan, is made at 6.30pm tonight.

Alison Burrows scored a try and Gemma Walsh two but it wasn’t enough for Wigan Warriors Women to avoid a 36-14 defeat against Castleford Tigers Women yesterday.

The match, at Orrell St James, was Warriors Women’s second defeat of the new season after their opening day loss to St Helens last weekend.

But Warriors Under-19s returned to the top of the academy Super League after a comfortable 56-16 victory over Wakefield Trinity on Saturday.

Shane Eccles’ side ran in 11 tries, including seven in the second half to make it six wins out of six at the start of the season.

Three tries in the opening 25 minutes from Reece Hamlett, Aiden Roden and Nathan Wilde saw the Warriors race into an early lead at The Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Ethan Havard, Sam Halsall, with two, and Harry Rushton, Ryan Forshaw, Roden and Callum Green completed the rout for Wigan.

The result puts them at the top of the table over St Helens on points difference.

Wigan's U19s are at home to Leeds Rhinos, at the Robin Park Arena on Sunday, April 28.