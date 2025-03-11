Wigan Warriors see Women’s Challenge Cup group stage fixtures confirmed

Georgia Wilson in action for Wigan Warriors | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The 2025 Women’s Challenge Cup gets underway in April

Fixtures for the group stages of the Women’s Challenge Cup have been confirmed – with Wigan Warriors to face Barrow Raiders and London Broncos.

Denis Betts’ side, who reached the semi-finals last year, are in Group D and will begin their campaign at home to Barrow on Sunday, April 6 (2pm kick-off).

The Warriors will then make a trip to the capital to take on London – who won the Women’s Southern Championship last year - on Sunday, April 13 (3:30pm kick-off).

Like last year, the Women’s Challenge Cup will again begin on a round-robin basis, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals over the weekend of April 26/27.

The draw for the competition was made live on BBC Sport in January – with the dates and kick-off times now being confirmed for the fixtures.

2025 Women’s Challenge Cup group stage fixtures

Group A (Cardiff Demons, St Helens, Warrington Wolves)

Sunday, April 6

- Warrington Wolves v Cardiff Demons (2pm, Victoria Park)

Saturday, April 12

- St Helens v Warrington Wolves (3:30pm, Totally Wicked Stadium)

Saturday, April 19

- Cardiff Demons v St Helens (2:30pm, Cardiff University)

Group B (Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants, York Valkyrie)

Sunday, April 6

- Huddersfield Giants v York Valkyrie (3pm, Laund Hill)

Sunday, April 13

- York Valkyrie v Featherstone Rovers (12pm, LNER Community Stadium)

Friday, April 18

- Featherstone Rovers v Huddersfield Giants (8pm, Millennium Stadium)

Group C (Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Sheffield Eagles)

Saturday, April 5

- Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards (1pm, AMT Headingley)

Saturday, April 12

- Sheffield Eagles v Leeds Rhinos (12:30pm, Olympic Legacy Park)

Sunday, April 20

- Leigh Leopards v Sheffield Eagles (1pm, Leigh Sports Village)

Group D (Barrow Raiders, London Broncos, Wigan Warriors)

Sunday, April 6

- Wigan Warriors v Barrow Raiders (2pm, Robin Park)

Sunday, April 13

- London Broncos v Wigan Warriors (3:30pm, venue TBC)

Sunday, April 20

- Barrow Raiders v London Broncos (12pm, Craven Park)

The Women’s final will again be part of a Cup finals triple-header at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 7 June 2025. The Women’s Challenge Cup final will kick off at 11:45am before the Men’s Challenge Cup final gets underway at 3pm. The 1895 Cup final will close the curtain on the day’s proceedings at 5:45pm.