Wigan Warriors set to challenge Joe Greenwood charge

Wigan Warriors are planning to challenge the charge which is threatening to scrum Joe Greenwood out of Sunday's clash with Catalans.

The forward was earlier today charged by the RFL’s match review panel of ‘intentionally standing on the ankle’ of a Salford player in Sunday’s 30-22 win, in which he scored one of the Warriors’ five tries.

The Grade A charge carries a one match penalty notice which would rule him out of Sunday’s home match against the Dragons.

But Warriors confirmed last night they plan to take up their right to request a personal hearing with the RFL's disciplinary panel tonight to contest the charge in the hope he will be cleared to play.

Under the disciplinary process, clubs have until 11am on Tuesdays to inform the RFL of their intention to challenge a charge or punishment.

No other players from the match are facing bans.

With Liam Farrell out with a pectoral injury, the loss of Greenwood would significantly weaken the Warriors’ backrow. Liam Paisley, who scored a try for dual-registration partners Swinton on Sunday, is one possible option to replace him or Adrian Lam may choose to play a middle, such as Gabe Hamlin, out of position.