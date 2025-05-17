Zach Eckersley scoring a try for Wigan Warriors against Leigh Leopards | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors have shared a positive update on Zach Eckersley after the youngster was taken to hospital after suffering a neck injury in their 36-28 win over Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

The 21-year-old was stretchered from the field in the second half after being involved in an innocuous-looking tackle that left him on the floor and requiring medical assistance for a lengthy period of time.

After around 10 minutes on the ground, Eckersley was placed on a stretcher before being carried from the field to a standing ovation at the Brick Community Stadium. He was escorted down the tunnel by members of his family as well as the medical staff.

The injury appeared to come off the back of an innocuous-looking challenge, with referee Chris Kendall placing the incident on report, though it was not penalised on the field.

Following the game, Eckersley went to Salford Hospital to have scans on his neck and be further assessed by the medical staff there. Thankfully, the Warriors have shared good news on the academy product, with scans coming back clear.

“Wigan Warriors are pleased to share a positive update on winger Zach Eckersley,” a club update read.

“Zach was taken to Salford Royal following last night’s game against Leigh Leopards, where he had further scans which thankfully came back clear. We thank the medical staff at The Brick Community Stadium for their work and support.

“We would also like to thank Salford Royal for their professionalism and work. Zach will now receive appropriate care from our medical team at the club, we thank the many fans for their support and concern shown for Zach.”

Eckersley had actually got on the scoresheet not too long before leaving the action, with the homegrown talent finishing in the corner following a stunning flick pass from Bevan French.

Oldham native Eckersley was back in the side in place of Abbas Miski, who has recently undergone surgery on the knee injury that has been troubling him since the club’s return from Las Vegas.

The Warriors went on to win the game 36-28, which was their sixth win in a row. Next up for Matt Peet’s side is a trip to the south of France to face Catalans Dragons on Saturday.