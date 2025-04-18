Christian Wade in action for Gloucester Rugby in 2025 | Getty Images

Wigan Warriors have signed former England rugby union international winger Christian Wade on a short-term deal from June until the end of the 2025 season.

The 33-year-old winger will link up with the Warriors in June following the conclusion of his Premiership Rugby season with Gloucester Rugby.

Wade, who scored 82 tries for Wasps over a seven-year period in Premiership Rugby, will join Matt Peet’s some time in June for the remainder of the 2025 Super League campaign.

“The new Talent Pool Exemption was created precisely for this type of recruitment,” said Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski.

“Christian is an exceptional athlete with highly transferable skills suited to rugby league. His impressive track record speaks for itself, and we are genuinely excited about the impact he can make throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.”

In 2018, Wade left rugby union to pursue a career in the NFL for the Buffalo Bulls, taking advantage of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Programme.

On his return to rugby union, Wade played for French club Racing 92 before joining Gloucester for the 2024/2025 season. He will link up with his new Wigan once his rugby union commitments with Gloucester are done at the end of the Premiership Rugby season.

“I’m excited to join Wigan Warriors, a club with a tremendous legacy,” said Wade.

“I’m honoured to be joining a list of legendary players who have played for this club. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Slough-born winger Wade also represented England in 2012 in an uncapped fixture against the Barbarians and was part of the British & Irish Lions squad that toured Australia in 2013. He became the 806th player to pull on a Lions jersey, which came against Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies.

“We look forward to welcoming Christian and his partner Lisa to Wigan,” said Wigan coach Peet. “As well as working hard to learn a new sport, we are expecting Christian to bring his own personality to the team in terms of his athleticism, skill and experience. I know Wigan fans will be excited and give him an amazing welcome.”

Wigan legend Martin Offiah MBE added: “Wigan’s signing of Christian Wade is the biggest coup for the sport of rugby league since Jonathan Davies joined me at Widnes back in the 80s.”