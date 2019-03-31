Wigan Warriors sill waiting for Shaun Edwards to "come to his own decision"

Ian Lenagan has provided an update on the 2020 coaching saga - and said he is still waiting for Shaun Edwards to "come to his own decision."

He used his programme notes for today's match against Catalans to thank fans for their patience.

And he wrote: "I am determined to provide our fans with the clarity they deserve once Shaun Edwards has come to his own decision."

He added: "I am conscious that the club's coaching set-up for 2020 and beyond has dominated the recent news articles.

"I know that we need to clear up this situation as quickly as possible in a dignified manner."

Wigan had announced Edwards had signed a three-year deal but this month admitted it was a "handshake" arrangement, after Edwards put himself in the shop window for another job following Wales' Six Nations title win.