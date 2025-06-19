Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors have pulled off a major coup by tying down rising star Sam Walters to a new long-term contract.

Walters was one of the standout middles in Super League before he sustained a fractured fibula last month, so the news that he will now remain at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2029 season is welcome news to all Wigan fans.

The 6ft 7in front-rower, who weighs in at around 110kg, is still only 24 years of age, and it is safe to say his prime years as a forward are certainly ahead of him, so it is a huge boost for the reigning Super League champions.

In the club’s press release of Walters’ contract extension, chief executive Kris Radlinski shed light on the challenges the club faces in regards to the salary cap and, ultimately, retaining all of their premium talent.

“Sam committing to us for a long period is wonderful news as his potential is huge,” said Radlinski.

“Whilst the news must be celebrated, there’s always a flip side. Retaining the exceptional talent that will shape our next five years remains a top priority.

“We’re proud of the success this squad has achieved, and it’s a testament to their quality that many are now in high demand.

“However, in a salary cap sport, keeping a winning group together is never easy. Success brings opportunity, and in a short playing career, we fully respect that players must make decisions in their best interests.

“While some departures are inevitable, replacing like-for-like talent is not always possible. We remain committed to building a strong, competitive team - but acknowledge the challenges that come with sustained success.”

Radlinski is spot on with his comments. Within a salary-capped sport, the value of most, if not all, players goes up on the back of success, and their stock rises, meaning whenever the negotiations for their next contract come around, a pay rise will more often than not be discussed.

And that’s when the salary cap can sometimes come to bite, and it usually does with the most successful teams, on both sides of the globe.

You simply can’t keep everyone you wish to do so in a salary cap sport, especially if you have gone through such a period of sustained success like the Warriors have, winning seven trophies under the successful leadership of Matt Peet since he was appointed ahead of the 2022 campaign.

We’ve seen similar situations in the past, so the Warriors haven’t been the first, and they won’t be the last.

A similar situation occurred over Billinge Hill at St Helens when they won four Super League titles in a row and, a little more recently, Penrith Panthers over in the NRL.

The Panthers have won the last four NRL Grand Finals in an unprecedented era of success under Ivan Cleary, but a result of that success has meant losing several key players. Viliame Kikau and Stephen Crichton went to Canterbury Bulldogs, James Fisher-Harris returned to his native New Zealand with the Warriors, Spencer Leniu joined Sydney Roosters, whilst Api Koroisau, Sunia Turuva and Jarome Luai are now at Wests Tigers.

We all know the salary cap in the NRL is much higher than in Super League, but player wages are considerably more, so there probably isn’t going to much as much turnover at Wigan, but a similar story applies: they just can’t keep everyone...

According to Hull Live, young Wigan prop Harvie Hill will head to Hull FC for 2026 and beyond, whilst fellow academy product Liam Byrne is reported to be moving to Warrington Wolves for next season, as per the Warrington Guardian.

That’s not to say Wigan don’t want to keep them, but maybe they’ve not been able to compete with the offers from elsewhere due to the salary cap regulations.

But mistake no mistake about it, Wigan are smart operators, a well-run club, and they know what they’re doing. Radlinski, not only a club icon as a player, but he has also proven to be one of the best administrators in the game for a number of years now.

Successful clubs are built on bringing youth through. If you take a look at the most successful clubs in the Super League era, you’ll notice a common denominator: a strong production line. Wigan, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls - the four clubs with Super League titles to their names in the Super League era - have consistently churned out homegrown talents over the years.

For example, Wigan lost Kai Pearce-Paul and Morgan Smithies, who went on to achieve their dreams of playing in the NRL in recent years. On the face of it, they were blows for Wigan at the time, but up steps Junior Nsemba and Ethan Havard. It’s just a continuous process of a conveyor belt type production line at the Warriors, something they publicly pride themselves on.

Losing one or two players seems inevitable as a result of sustained success in recent years, but the club is in good hands, and there’ll be many more bright sparks who emerge from the famed youth system in the coming years, with perhaps the most recent example being Jack Farrimond, who is still 19 years of age but is making his mark at first-team level.

And it would be remiss of me not to give a shout-out in this week’s column to Warriors stalwart Liam Marshall, who surpassed the legendary Pat Richards to become the club’s leading try-scorer (148) of the Super League era last weekend. Marshall has served his hometown club with distinction over the last decade and has been granted a testimonial year in 2026. Keep the tries coming, Marshy!