Wigan Warriors will honour Sir Billy Boston’s knighthood at a special tribute match at their next home fixture at the Brick Community Stadium, which is against Huddersfield Giants on Friday, July 11.

The game against the Giants will be a celebration of club icon and rugby league legend Sir Billy Boston, who has made history by becoming the first player to receive a knighthood for his services to rugby league.

The 90-year-old became rugby league’s first knight in King Charles III’s birthday honours for services to rugby league and the community. Wigan’s upcoming home game against Huddersfield will pay tribute to his legacy, on and off the pitch, with a pre-match ceremony, commemorative content, and a chance for Wigan fans to come together to celebrate this historic first.

There will be a musical display ahead of kick-off from Russell Watson, and for the crescendo, supporters will be given the opportunity to stand and applaud Sir Billy before play gets underway.

The evening will also serve as an Armed Forces celebration night, recognising and honouring the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, with personnel in attendance and special matchday activities planned in their honour. Members of the Air and Sea Cadets will also be in attendance, along with the Royal Marines.

“Billy Boston is not only a Wigan legend, but a national treasure,” said Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski MBE. “This knighthood is a long-overdue recognition of his remarkable contribution to sport and society.

“It will be a special night, and we invite all fans to join us in celebrating Sir Billy, while also recognising the courage and dedication of our Armed Forces.

“We promise to do Billy and the Armed Forces proud with a spectacular show that will long be remembered.”

Tickets are now available via the club’s website, with supporters encouraged to arrive at the stadium early to soak up the atmosphere and take in the celebrations. Members of the Armed Forces can claim two complimentary tickets for the game on the production of the relevant Armed Forces Identification at the Brick Community Stadium ticket office.