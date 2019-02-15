Wigan Warriors' squad for World Club Challenge revealed

Adrian Lam has named his 19-man Wigan squad for the World Club Challenge - and it keeps the Sydney Roosters guessing.

Centre Dan Sarginson's chances of playing are rated at 80 per cent after he rolled his ankle last weekend.

Lam has stuck with the same 17 players for both of Wigan's Super League games. But that has meant there have been four forwards on the bench, forcing Sam Powell to motor through long minutes at hooker.

It remains to be seen whether Lam sticks with the same squad, or brings in French livewire Morgan Escare - who is in the 19-man squad.

Prop Taulima Tautai is expected to miss out. Dom Manfredi and Joe Burgess weren't available because of knee injuries and Jarrod Sammut has been left out, after serving a two game ban. The referee will be Robert Hicks.

Kick-off on Sunday is 7pm.

Wigan’s 19-man squad to face Sydney Roosters: Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.