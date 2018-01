Wigan Warriors squad to face Leigh Centurions

Shaun Wane has named a strong squad for Wigan’s friendly against Leigh on Sunday.

A Wigan select side face London Skolars at the Honorable Artillery Company in London on Friday, 2pm kick-off before the first team take on Leigh at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.

That game kicks off at 3pm.

Morgan Escaré and Ben Flower will play for the first time since April with Jake Shorrocks also ready to return from injury.

Gabe Hamlincould also make his first appearance since joining Wigan from South Sydney Rabbitohs with Dan Sarginson also in line to play after returning from Gold Coast Titans.

Wigan squad to face Leigh:

Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Callum Field, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Sean O’Loughlin, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells and George Williams.

Wigan select squad to Wigan to face London Skolars:

Caine Barnes, James Barran, Amir Bourouh, Joe Bretherton, Joe Brown, Macauley Davies, Josh Ganson, Callum Green, Reece Hamlett, Lewis Heckford, Jack Higginson, Samy Kibula, Ben Kilner, Liam Marshall, James McDonnell, Craig Mullen, Romain Navarrete, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Joe Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Nathan Wilde, Josh Woods & James Worthington.