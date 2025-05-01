Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran takes a kick for goal | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Super League’s Magic Weekend is upon us, so strap yourselves in as we prepare for a feast of rugby league in the North East.

Looking at the fixture list, there are several nail-biting clashes in store at St James’ Park this weekend. And when it comes to pulsating encounters, every point can make the difference between victory and defeat.

Of course, goal-kicking is can prove to be vital. Here, Wigan Today takes a look at Super League’s most accurate goal-kickers so far this season, with Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran ranking highly.

The Australian goal-kicker has successfully kicked 25 goals from 31 attempts in Super League so far this season, boasting an 80.64 per cent success rate, which places him as the third most accurate in the competition with all kickers, who have made a minimum of 10 attempts, considered.

The only players with a more successful conversion rate than Keighran are Catalans Dragons’ prodigy Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet and Wakefield Trinity fullback Max Jowitt.

Super League’s most accurate goal-kickers ranked ahead of Magic Weekend

1. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet (Catalans Dragons) 84.21 (16/19)

2. Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 83.33 (15/18)

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) 80.64 (25/31)

4. Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 80.00 (12/15)

5. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos) 78.57 (11/14)

(10 minimum attempts to qualify)

Keighran is currently in his second season with Wigan, having scored 10 tries and kicked 111 goals in his 36 appearances to date, kicking an average of three goals per game, so what is the secret to his precision and accuracy with his left boot?

“It’s something that’s been there probably before my teens,” Keighran told Wigan Today.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up just across the road from a soccer oval. I have an older brother, Brad, who is also a very good goal-kicker, he and I were always competing as young kids, so I’ve always had that competitive drive.

“I’m going to say I have him covered! But we’re not far apart from each other, that’s for sure. We were always having mum or dad standing behind the sticks, having to catch hundreds of balls a day after school.

“We were over there competing against each other every day, so there have been a fair few kicks in my life, especially as a young kid, so that’s probably put me where I am today in terms of goal-kicking.”

With thanks to RFL statistician Danny Spencer and the Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club for the statistics