Wigan Warriors star Jake Wardle says he is ‘definitely’ keen to his country in this autumn’s Ashes series after what he describes as a ‘frustrating’ couple of years on the international stage due to injuries.

The 26-year-old has been one of the premier centres in Super League for several years now, but has been restricted to just two England appearances following his international debut in 2022 due to injuries at the time of Test matches.

Wardle, who has scored 38 tries in 75 appearances for Wigan following his arrival from Huddersfield Giants in 2022, is passionate about being part of Shaun Wane’s side for this autumn’s three-Test series against Australia on home soil.

“Yeah, definitely,” Wardle told Wigan Today when asked if he had goals to play in the Ashes this autumn.

“It’s been a frustrating couple of years for me internationally (due to injuries), but hopefully I can play well this year for Wigan, and hopefully at the end of the year, if my body is obviously feeling okay, hopefully I can get that call-up.”

Wardle is under no illusions surrounding the competition for places in Wane’s squad, though, with the nation’s strength in depth only being seen as a positive as they prepare to take on Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos.

“Hopefully, that’s only going to get better and better in the years to come as well,” Wardle said of the competition for places.

“There is a lot of squad depth now, and I think that is going to help Super League as well. You’ve got to be on your game every week now, and people like me, I’ve got to play as well as I can every week and hopefully get that call-up, and there are other players who are going to be doing that as well.”

Wardle was already a fine player during his time at Huddersfield, but it would be fair to say he has taken his game to another level since moving to Wigan three years ago, helping Matt Peet’s side win two Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge so far.

The Halifax native has also been named in the last two Super League Dream Teams, whilst scooping Wigan’s Player of the Year Award and Players’ Player of the Year award in 2024.

“I love him to bits, on the field, off the field,” Peet said of Wardle.

“He has a great demeanour, he is a strong family man, good fun, and an outstanding rugby league player.

“I think if you listed the attributes you wanted in a centre on the field, he possesses them in terms of the way he moves, he’s just very natural and balanced with how he runs, the timing of his passes, his decision-making in attack and defence... He’s just a high-quality player.”