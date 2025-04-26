Liam Marshall scoring a try for Wigan Warriors in 2025 | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall says his own start to the season has been ‘alright’ in a modest assessment - but the stats say different.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to 2025, scoring four tries and registering three assists in eight games so far. But it is perhaps his work ethic that stands out above the rest, making an average of 21 carries and 160 metres per game.

Marshall, who has scored 158 tries in 194 games for Wigan, has made the second highest carries in the competition with 168, sitting only behind Jack Welsby of St Helens, whilst he has made the third most metres, with only Welsby and Warrington Wolves fullback Matt Dufty ahead of him.

“I feel like it’s been alright,” Marshall said when asked about his own form.

“There’s obviously always room for improvement as there always is, I’ve maybe not had the try-scoring that I had last year but I feel like other facets of my game have been good, the modern-day winger has got to do a lot of carrying out of their own end and it’s something I think I’ve been doing quite well this year so hopefully I can keep that up.

“It’s a bit of a change to when I first started playing, when it was all the nice things of scoring tries and breaking into open space, so I’ve had to adapt my game a little bit and get along with how the game is going.

“Obviously, the position I play, you do get chances to score, but at the end of the day, it is a team game and I’m happy for us to get wins, I’ll always swap those individual stats for a team win at the end of the day.”

Marshall is one of the more senior members of Matt Peet’s squad these days, with the Wigan-born winger being rewarded for his club performances last autumn, making his international debut for England.

“It’s just part of the job and the way most teams play the game these days,” Marshall said when asked about the role of a modern-day winger.

“The forwards put a lot of energy into the defensive side of the game and then those first three plays, it’s the jobs of the outside-backs to get us back up the field, so I think me and Abbas have a good balance of that and it’s usually easy carrying after him because he gets a quick ruck usually!

“It’s just part of my job, and it means I can still stay involved in the game. Sometimes when you were a kid, standing out on the wing, it used to be rubbish waiting for a pass, so it’s nice now that we can come and take a carry every now and then and get involved!”