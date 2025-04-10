Wigan Warriors' new signing Emily Veivers meets fans at Robin Park Arena | Bryan Fowler

Wigan Warriors stalwart Rachel Thompson has witnessed the rise of the women’s game first-hand, having been part of the club’s journey right from the start.

To give the women’s game a bigger profile, the Super League name used by the men’s competition was adopted in 2017. The new league was made up of community clubs but more professional clubs entered a women’s team - with Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Thatto Heath Crusaders being the founder clubs.

The league expanded in 2018 with Leeds Rhinos, York Valkyrie and Wigan Warriors joining, while St Helens took over from neighbours Thatto Heath Crusaders.

England international Thompson joined the Warriors in 2017 ahead of their inaugural 2018 Grand Final-winning campaign, and remains with her hometown club to this day: both as a player and as a member of staff, working as Women and Girls Operation Manager.

Wigan now have an academy structure in place, which mirrors the club’s famed academy on the men’s side of the operation.

“I think the game has evolved massively as a whole,” said Thompson. “We’ve seen a lot of changes in the team structure, a lot of players have come and gone and now we’ve got a very young squad.

“We really take pride in our academy and that system coming through. It’s been quite refreshing to see and exciting to watch and be a part of.

“The game is probably a lot more professional now than it was when I joined in 2017, the Women’s game has progressed loads. It’s in a good place and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Day-to-day at the club, Thompson works closely alongside Denis Betts and the rest of the Women’s coaches, identifying talent to come through the system as well as providing rugby league opportunities for girls and women of all ages in the community.

“Yeah, it’s great,” added Thompson. “I think that was always in the planning in the long-term, for there to be a clear pathway for girls to work towards playing in the Women’s first-team here.

“When we first started in 2017 it was just an open trial and players were picked from the best around the area but now we’ve got the P2P (Pathway to Performance) and the academy setup so there’s that clear progression for girls to get the opportunity to step up to the first-team, just like the boys do. Making that pathway visible at the club was really important for us as part of our day-to-day job.”

The Warriors Women got their 2025 campaign off to a flying start last Sunday, running in 15 tries to thrash Barrow Raiders 84-0 in the Challenge Cup group stages in front of a healthy crowd of 508, the highest recorded attendance for a Warriors women’s game at Robin Park Arena. Five new signings made their debuts for the Warriors - Emily Veivers (pictured), Shaniah Power, Tiana Power, Remi Wilton and Meg Williams.

Next up for Betts’ side is a trip to the capital to face London Broncos Ladies on Sunday afternoon, also in the Challenge Cup group stages.