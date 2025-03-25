Sam Walters of Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors forward Sam Walters is enjoying his positional transitions amid praise from his coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors forward Sam Walters has enjoyed playing in the back-row and front-row so far this season: and believes he is still building his own game with the Super League champions.

The 24-year-old has primarily played as a back-rower for the majority of his professional career so far but he has also been utilised in the front-row by coach Matt Peet in the early rounds of 2025.

Walters has made six appearances of for the Warriors so far this term - all but one of those coming from the interchange bench - with the 6 ft 7in forward giving the Warriors the option to bring him on as a back-rower or a middle.

“I feel like it is still early days at the moment and I’m still building on each performance but I’m enjoying my role,” said Walters.

“I’m enjoying playing a bit of middle as well which I probably didn’t get the option to last year. I feel like I’m settling into that role now, obviously with Ethan (Havard) being out, it just gives another option to Matty.

“I’m feeling good. In the back-row you’re making like 40-odd tackles per game and I feel like it’s almost a bit more full-on defending agile halves whereas in the middle you just get down, get up, and do your job. I feel like I enjoy the pace of the middle as well, I feel like I’m fit enough to push for those big minutes as well there so the game opens up for me a bit more and I enjoy it there.

“I’m not really sure where I’d say is my best position but as long as I’m playing good in either (then I’m not fussed). It depends on what the team needs as well, Junior (Nsemba) and Faz (Liam Farrell) are both going well (in the back-row), so if I can add something in the middle, then I’m happy to do so.”

Whilst Walters says we can’t call him a bonafide Big Bopper just yet, he admits he doesn’t mind a back fence carry from kick-off!

“I’ve not had too many,” he laughed. “But it’s a good way to get straight into the game anyway, I think.”

Wigan coach Peet has also been impressed with Walters’ performances in the early rounds of 2025: and believes his best is still to come.

Peet said: “He’s got a good understanding of what’s expected of him in his role, and he has got the capability to do more but I think the way he is building his game at the moment has stood him in good stead.”