Wigan Warriors star George Williams says players staying grounded

George Williams insists Wigan are keeping their feet on the ground as they surge towards the semi-finals in great form.

Their 30-10 victory at St Helens last Friday night saw them produce arguably their best performance of the year.

And on the back of wins against Castleford and Catalans, it proved a loud statement of their title ambitions.



Shaun Wane's Warriors are only narrowly second favourites to win next month's Grand Final at 7/4, just behind leaders St Helens (6/4).



And while Williams is pleased with their progress he says nobody within the club is looking too far ahead.

"We're not getting carried away, we'll take it week by week," he said.

"St Helens is a tough place to go and they've been the benchmark all year.

"They showed some errors and I don't think it wasn't down to them having an off-night, it was the pressure from us - it was pretty relentless.

"But we know if we meet them again they'll be better again."

Wigan, who host Wakefield on Thursday night, are three points clear of Castleford in second spot - a position which secures them a home semi-final.

"We've got some confidence about us - but we're not getting carried away," added the England halfback.

"We're three from three now and it's been pleasing to see us improve each game.

"If we can carry on building we'll be in a good spot at the end of the season."

Those three wins all saw Thomas Leuluai switch to halfback and Sam Powell move to hooker.

"We have been working hard on our structures, and when we weren't at Wembley we made the most of it by using the time on the training pitch," added Williams.

"Sam at nine and Tommy at half is a bit of a change. We had a sit down and recognised what plays we prefer, and we showed against Saints we scored some good tries."