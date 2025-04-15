Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith in action for England | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Getting to represent England in this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia at Everton’s new stadium would be a dream come true for Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith.

The 25-year-old has already achieved so much in his short career to date, helping Wigan win two Super League titles, three League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title.

Smith has also won seven England caps since making his international debut in 2023, playing a starring role over the last two years to help Shaun Wane’s side claim series wins over Tonga and Samoa on home soil.

And the Widnes-born halfback has thrown his support behind the Rugby League Ashes returning following a 22-year absence.

“It’s massive,” Smith told Wigan Today. “It’s going to get so many eyes on the game, and that’s what this sport needs. The product is there, the fanbase is there, the owners are there, the players are there - all buying in - and it just needs that bit more love and that extra push in the mainstream media to get it where it deserves to be.

“This series can only help, especially when I was a young lad, watching Great Britain versus Australia and England versus Australia, you want to watch those games, so hopefully I will be on the pitch and take part in it. It’s going to be incredible.”

Smith has more reasons than one to make sure he is part of Wane’s plans this autumn, with the Warriors academy product hailing from a family of big Evertonians.

He has already attended one of the trial matches at Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, whilst Ashes organisers having already confirmed the second Test at Everton and third Test at AMT Headingley have already sold out, with only tickets now remaining for the series opener at Wembley.

“I managed to get tickets for one of the trial games against Bolton and it was brilliant,” Smith added.

“The stadium is brilliant, it’s a similar style to Tottenham, just a bit smaller. I think if it’s sold-out like they’ve said it has, then it’s going to be a brilliant atmosphere, it holds the noise really well, so this is what we need, we need our game on the biggest stages and in big stadiums.”

Smith’s Warriors teammate Bevan French, a proud Australian, is also happy to see the Ashes back for the first time since 2003.

“It’s good to see it back on the map,” said French. “It’s going to be good for the game, especially over here, I know the fans love to get behind it.

“It’s going to be a tough one as well I think, with a lot of players changing their eligibility to Tonga and Samoa and things like that. It’s going to be good, it’s going to be a close one, for sure.”