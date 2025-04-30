Liam Marshall with wife Megan and daughter Elsie after a Wigan Warriors match | Liam Marshall

Wigan Warriors star Liam Marshall is loving life in fatherhood, and he believes it is bringing the best out of him - both on and off the pitch.

The 28-year-old became a father last year after his wife Megan gave birth to their daughter Elsie. It was a rollercoaster of emotions for the family, with his much-loved mother Debbie sadly passing away the following day, which Marshall has previously spoken courageously and openly about.

Marshall bravely opened up on his emotions in the ‘We Are Wigan Warriors’ documentary, which was aired earlier this year, with coach Matt Peet delivering an emotional pre-match talk ahead of the club’s warm-up match against Hull FC last year.

That particular part of the documentary pulled on the heart strings, with the whole club supporting Marshall and his family. It led to motivation in the build-up to the World Club Challenge, with Marshall’s brothers Elliot Davies and Scott Davies talking to the group at their Robin Park Arena HQ. The Warriors, of course, went on to claim a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title with a win over Penrith Panthers.

The Wigan club made a classy gesture towards Marshall and his family ahead of this season, releasing a charity third shirt which pays tribute to Wigan & Leigh Hospice with the lilac colour and daisy print on the sleeve trim. The shirt also includes ‘Debbie’ on the side, paying homage to Marshall’s beloved mother, who gained her wings at the hospice last year.

And more than a year on from the birth of his daughter and his late mother’s passing, Marshall says he is loving life as a proud dad to Elsie and husband to long-time partner Megan.

“It’s changing every day with Elsie,” Marshall smiled. “She is getting a bit bigger now, she’s nearly walking now, so I think when that happens, it’ll be a whole different ball game!

“She’s into everything at the minute, and when she’s totting about, it’ll be funny chasing her everywhere. It’s a good balance, it means I’ve got a nice little escape after training, so as soon as I get home from training, it’s back to being a dad, so I like it the way it is.

“There’s one get-up at the minute, she has her milk halfway through the night, so Megan and I take it in turns who gets up, goes down and gets it, but it’s not too bad. We’ve had worse nights!”

Marshall, who has scored 158 tries in 195 appearances for Wigan since making his debut back in 2017, believes fatherhood is bringing the best out of him, both as a player and a person.

“It’s a bit of an escape, as I just mentioned, and it’s a good distraction,” he added. “I think it puts things into perspective as well in life, but I think the fact that when rugby is finished or a game is finished, you’ve still got to go home and look after a little person, so it’s definitely been a good escape for me.

“It’s helped me, and I think it means that when I’m here at training I can be fully focused and put my full effort in, but then when I get home I can switch off, so it’s working quite well at the minute, I like it.”