Brad O’Neill says he would love to represent England in the Ashes later this year, but wants to make sure he is at the top of his game for Wigan Warriors in clubland before he thinks about an international call-up.

The 22-year-old made his international debut for England in a mid-season win over France in Toulouse last June but, the following month, he suffered an ACL injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season as the Warriors went on to clinch an unprecedented Grand Slam, whilst England claimed a 2-0 Test series win against Samoa on home soil.

Homegrown talent O’Neill made his long-awaited comeback in March this year and has since featured in eight straight games, with Wigan winning all eight.

The Leigh-born hooker was recently asked of his ambitions to earn an England recall ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series against reigning World Cup holders Australia.

“Yeah, I feel like most English players are going to be setting their targets for the end of the year against Australia,” O’Neill said.

“The Ashes series has not been played in a very long time, so I feel like most English lads are going to be very excited about the opportunity that’s coming at the end of the year.

“But for myself personally, it’s just about getting back to the standard that I think I need to be at, and hopefully Wigan keep on winning and we go on to have a great season, and then when the time comes at the end of the year, if I’m playing to the standard that Shaun Wane wants me to play at, hopefully I can get that opportunity.”

O’Neill has impressed upon his return, starting regularly in his preferred hooking role and working in tandem with Kruise Leeming, whilst also coming off the bench in the middle to add his defensive qualities to Matt Peet’s side, but O’Neill is a player who never rests on his laurels, and is always looking to get better.

“I feel like there’s always room for improvement,” he added. “I feel like it is just about me getting more reps and playing more and more and building into the year.

“I think we’re about a third of the way in now, or maybe just over, so it’s just about me building on my little things that I know I need to do.”