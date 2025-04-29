Kruise Leeming's salute try celebration in Wigan Warriors' win over Penrith Panthers in the 2024 World Club Challenge | Getty Images

Wigan Warriors hooker Kruise Leeming doesn’t need to be practicing his try celebrations ahead of Magic Weekend because he has his trademark, paying homage with a salute to his late father.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this year’s Magic Weekend, incentives are being offered to players who celebrate their tries creatively, whilst at the same time joining the game’s fundraising efforts in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

To mark the 18th Magic Weekend since the showpiece event was launched in Cardiff in 2007, Super League sponsors Betfred will donate £180 for every try celebration across the six fixtures at St James’ Park, and have also offered an additional £1,000 for the best celebration over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wigan players might well be brushing up on their try celebrations this week ahead of Sunday’s clash with Warrington Wolves at St James’ Park, but not Leeming, who has had his trademark for several years.

“I’ve already got one, haven’t I?” Leeming said. “So that won’t change for me. My dad was a paratrooper in The Parachute Regiment in the Army, and he passed away when I was eight years old, so it’s a sign of respect to my father.

“It’s a great thing that Betfred are doing with the try celebrations, donating money to such a great cause in the MND Association, so hopefully, the lads will score a lot of tries across the league for each team and that everybody does it. It’d be disappointing to see a player score and not celebrate when they’ve put such a great incentive there to be celebrated for the sport.

“ I think it’s good anyway, even if there wasn’t that incentive there, that more people should celebrate and bring more eyes to the sport, that’s what kids want to see, they want to see the characters celebrating, so I just think it’s a great thing for the sport and, obviously, a great thing for MND.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors head into Magic Weekend in good form, having won their last four matches, with the latest being a 36-12 victory over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium last Sunday.

“It was a strong performance,” Leeming added. “They’ve been going well, I think what Hull are doing at the minute is great for the sport and the game. To have Hull teams, with the fanbases they’ve got, to be near the top of the table is only good for the sport.

“As Wigan, we’ve probably not had the greatest track record of going over to Hull and winning, so it was always going to be a big game. Coming off the back of the two weeks we had as well - Hull KR and Saints - two massive games, we knew it was a big one to go and win at Hull FC, but I think we were clinical and neat and tidy with everything that we did in the game.

“We scored some nice tries, so it was a pleasing performance and one that I was proud to be a part of because everyone knows how hard it is to go over there and win. To win in the fashion we did was pleasing, so we just need to keep going week-to-week and keep improving. We’ve got another big game this week against Warrington.”