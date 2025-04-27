Liam Marshall in action for Wigan Warriors against Hull FC | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors stalwart Liam Marshall says he isn’t surprised by how well Hull FC have started the season under coach John Cartwright.

Hull have started the 2025 campaign in fine form, sitting fourth in the Super League table with five wins from eight league games so far. Ahead of Sunday’s meeting at the MKM Stadium, Wigan sit just above the Black and Whites in third.

Hull endured a woeful 2024 campaign, but the club made wholesale changes, including a new coach in John Cartwright, a heavy recruitment drive, alongside bringing through a plethora of homegrown talent.

“They look like they’ve got a spirit and togetherness that they maybe didn’t have previously,” said Marshall.

“I think a new coach coming in and new players being added to the squad, they seem to have really gelled and they’ve got a purpose and are playing for one another which I think is half of the battle of getting a good team and you put on top of that some of the great individual players they’ve got, some lads they’ve brought in, and lads from last year have found a bit of form, so they’ve got a good mix.

“They’re a very talented team, they play until the end and are playing for each other, so it seems like they’ve got a good camaraderie at the moment, so whatever the new coach Cartwright has done in pre-season, it seems to be working.

“Since I’ve been playing in Wigan’s first team, Hull have always been a great side and a champion team. They’ve won two Challenge Cups whilst I’ve been playing so they’re not a poor side, I think everyone has their dips and I think everyone there will be disappointed with their season last year but they’ve done a lot about it with their recruitment and the way they’ve brought a new coach in and worked in pre-season and started this year, so I’m not surprised (with how well they are doing).

“I think on paper, their team last year was good, they just couldn’t get it clicking, but they’ve obviously brought some new faces in this year, and it seems to be working.”

England international Marshall, who has scored 158 tries in 194 games for Wigan since his debut back in 2017, has praised Hull’s young wing pairing Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron ahead of Sunday’s meeting.

“Obviously, we’ve played them twice this year, and I know Martin has played both games, I think Barron went off in the second, but they are very talented players and very athletic players,” Marshall added.

“They are probably what the modern-day wingers are going to go like, big, rangy players who carry the ball out of their own end and are fast, so I think they’ve both been really good and they are both English as well which is great to see, so long may they continue playing well, just maybe not on Sunday!”

Wigan and Hull have already played each other twice this year. The Warriors thrashed Hull 46-4 at the MKM Stadium in Round Two, but the Black and Whites knocked the Cherry and Whites out of the Challenge Cup last month at the Brick Community Stadium, winning 26-22 following a second half comeback.

“I think when we played them in Round Two earlier this year, we had a lot to work on from the first week (against Leigh Leopards), and we played probably some of our best rugby and then when we played them down here in the Challenge Cup it was a game of two halves,” Marshall said.

“We switched off in the second half and they capitalised on it, and I think that’s what happens when you play against teams with talented players, they’ll always compete in the end and find ways to unpick you.

“It was a very tough lesson being knocked out of the Challenge Cup, it’s not like a league fixture where you can go again next week and maybe fix a few things and chase the points back. We won’t have a chance now at the Challenge Cup for another 12 months, so a lot of lessons were learned in that game, and hopefully on Sunday we can perform like we did in Round Two and not as we did in the second half of the Challenge Cup.”