Wigan Warriors star Sarginson rocked by family tragedy

Wigan Warriors centre Dan Sarginson is mourning the sudden death of his younger brother.

Adam, 23, passed away over the weekend.

Wigan Warriors executive director, Kris Radlinski, said: “All at Wigan Warriors wish to extend their condolences to Dan Sarginson and his family following the death of his brother over the weekend.

“Our thoughts are with Dan and his family at this extremely sad time.

“The club will be giving Dan both time and support whilst respecting his and his family’s privacy.”

Sarginson’s former team-mate Anthony Gelling tweeted: “All my thoughts and prayers are with the Sarginson family.”

Dan Sarginson won the Grand Final with Wigan in 2016

One of Adam’s friends, Mike Epps, wrote on social media: “I hate writing these posts. The world lost an incredible and inspiring person this weekend, and with that I lost one of my closest mates.”

The circumstances of his death are unclear.

Born in Australia and raised in Hemel Hempstead, Sarginson joined Wigan at the end of 2013 from London Broncos. He returned to the club this year after a season in the NRL and scored two tries in Friday’s 30-10 win at St Helens.

Earlier this year he spoke about how Adam - a DJ and radio presenter - helped him develop as a player.

Adam Sarginson's profile picture on Twitter

“I was really driven as a kid,” said Sarginson. “My little brother likes to tell people about all the times I’d drag him out in the garden before school to practice passing.”

A Warriors statement said Sarginson and his family ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.