Wigan Warriors star Thomas Leuluai undecided on future

Thomas Leuluai has yet to decide whether to hang up the boots at the end of this season.







The Kiwi turns 34 in June but will wait until later this year before deciding his future plans.

“I’ll see how I go,” he said. “I don’t think you can put an end date on it.

“There are a lot of things to weigh up, I’ll see how I feel. Physically I think I’ll be okay, it’s just how mentally I am.”

He says he didn’t want to make the mistake classy centre George Carmont made by announcing his retirement early – which he deferred once.

“I learned from that, I think George may have regretted that because he was still playing good footy at the end,” he said.

“So there’s no point saying, ‘I’ll retire then’ – but I’ll go into it with an open mind.”

Leuluai, expected to play mainly at hooker in Adrian Lam’s side, has been playing top-flight rugby league for half of his life.

He came back to Wigan in 2017 for a second spell, following a six-year stint from 2007 which including Grand Final and Challenge Cup victories.

Under the terms of his return, he agreed a move onto Wigan’s coaching staff once he hangs up the boots, a switch Paul Deacon previously made and an agreement that Sean O’Loughlin also has in place.