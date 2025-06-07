Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It’s safe say Wigan Warriors star Grace Banks quite likes playing in the Challenge Cup, having played a starring role in her hometown club’s historic triumph this year.

The 19-year-old fullback scooped the Player of the Match award on Saturday as she produced a dazzling display to help her beloved Warriors ease past rivals St Helens 42-6 at Wembley in their maiden Cup final, which included Banks scoring from a 60-metre effort.

Banks also got the Player of the Match award in Wigan’s dominant win over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, too.

The romance of the Cup is well and truly alive for Banks, who is also an apprentice test engineer in a factory that makes smoke detection systems.

“I’m obviously over the moon about winning Player of the Match, but I feel like a lot of the girls deserved it,” Banks told Wigan Today.

“At the end of the day, it’s a team sport, it’s not an individual one, and I couldn’t have got this without the forwards grafting in the middle, and I feel like that’s what a lot of the game was today, the forwards just grafting and grafting.

“Everyone knows that Saints forwards are like the big pack and the England forwards, but I feel like they outshone them today.”

Banks joked: “My boss at work said I’d have to work with the cleaners all week if we lost, so I guess I’m not doing that this week! I don’t have to be scrubbing the men’s toilets.”

Banks suffered a hand injury in the first half, which could have limited her involvement in any other game, but she didn’t allow it, showing immense bravery and commitment to her teammates.

Warriors coach Betts paid tribute to Banks post-match, saying: “There was a point where Grace might have had to come off the field today.

“She’s got a problem with her hand, she might have broken a bone, so we need to go and have it x-rayed this week, but she didn’t want to come off, she wanted to play on.

“I disregarded what the doctor told me, he said he thinks Grace has a real problem with her hand, but she was like ‘I do this all the time, it’s alright’ and then she ended up going out there and being Player of the Match. That’s energy, determination and a commitment to the group, so she can give herself a little bit of credit there.”