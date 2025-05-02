Harvie Hill celebrates a Wigan Warriors victory | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Harvie Hill is responding well to his longer minutes in the first-team this season and is a pleasure to coach, according to Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet.

Academy product Hill has made seven appearances for the reigning Super League champions so far this year, featuring in Wigan’s last four matches, which they have won.

The Cumbrian prop delivered, arguably, his best performance of the season so far in Wigan’s 36-12 win over Hull FC last Sunday, making 20 tackles and 10 carries, with Peet opting to give Hill longer minutes than usual.

Peet praised Hill’s display in his post-match press conference at the MKM Stadium last week, and he was asked about the 21-year-old’s challenge to kick on now in an attempt to remain in his 17-man matchday squad for the rest of the campaign.

“I think whichever player you asked me if the challenge is for them to kick on, I would’ve said yeah, and Harvie is no different,” said Peet.

“I think he’s a pleasure to coach, he’s improving and he’s responding to the time he’s earned and we’ve got every faith in him, so I’d say it’s the same across the board.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors have a plethora of homegrown talent, just like Hill, ready to be called upon if and when the opportunity arises.

Academy products Taylor Kerr, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond and Jacob Douglas all played for Wigan’s reserves in their win over Bradford Bulls last Saturday, and were then part of Peet’s 21-man travelling contingent that faced Hull in Super League the following day, though none of them actually featured in the game.

“I’ve mentioned several times that (transition coach) John Duffy does a great job of making sure these players are ready, and that’s what they need to be,” Peet added.

“They need to be ready to play when called upon, but also to force our hand to give them more opportunities.

“You asked me about Harvie, that’s what he did, sometimes it’s a matter of being patient, but when you get your chance, you need to be ready to take it, and there are countless examples of people here over the years doing that.”