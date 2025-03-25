From left to right: Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski and Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriors | SWpix.com and Dean Williams

Let’s get into the Wigan Warriors talking points ahead of Sunday’s game against Salford Red Devils, shall we?

Wigan Warriors may have lost their last two games but there is absolutely no reason to panic.

The reigning Super League champions have gone down to defeats against Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos in the last fortnight - with Matt Peet’s side aiming to return to winning ways this Sunday against Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium.

Here, Wigan Today takes a look at five talking points surrounding the Warriors at the moment.

Abbas Miski injury a big blow

Miski was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad that faced Leeds - with the experienced winger pulling out in the warm-up, academy product Jacob Douglas filling the void on the wing.

Lebanon international Miski hasn’t played since their win over Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas due to an old knee injury following their return from the USA, and Peet revealed after their defeat at Headingley that Miski requires surgery.

It is a big blow for the Warriors when you consider the work Miski does in the backfield and with his carries out of yardage. Although the timeframe that he’s out for isn’t yet known, he’ll be a big miss for the Warriors moving forward. Speedy recovery, Abbas.

The homegrown conveyor belt continues

A nice segue into our next talking point. The withdrawal of Miski gave an opportunity to youngster Douglas, who probably didn’t expect he would be playing against Leeds until around 20 minutes before kick-off.

The Oldham-born flier unfortunately failed to catch Jake Connor’s kick which led to Riley Lumb’s opening try - but he didn’t let it get him down or shy away. Instead, he put his hand up for drives and grew into the game, making 19 carries in total.

It was a decent display from Douglas considering it was his first Super League game of the season and at late notice, too. He’ll be better for that run-out.

Homegrown talent Jack Farrimond also made his first senior appearance of the season, too. He came in for the injured Jai Field, partnering Harry Smith in the halves with Bevan French moving to fullback.

The Leigh-born halfback will benefit from playing in the Headingley cauldron. He came up with a couple of smart plays in attack and made 27 tackles, too. The scary thing with Farrimond is that we’re only just scratching the surface of what he’s capable of. He’s still only 19 and remaining grounded, but he has a bright future, that’s for sure.

No cause for concern

Yes, Wigan have lost their last two games. Yes, Wigan have lost three games so far this season. But there is absolutely no cause for concern.

Let’s look a little bit deeper into the stats, shall we? The two Super League games they’ve lost are by a combined total of three points.

A 1-0 defeat to Leigh Leopards in Golden Point in the season opener and a 12-10 defeat to Leeds at Headingley. The only real poor performance of the season came in the Cup, when the Warriors surrendered a 22-6 half-time lead, with Hull FC finishing 26-22 winners at the Brick. Even that Cup game had mitigating circumstances, with a full reshuffle of the team midway through the first half. But we must pay credit to Hull, who produced a stunning second half comeback to fully deserve their quarter-final spot.

Wigan’s defence has been pretty solid in the opening five rounds, with Peet’s side only conceding less points than St Helens and league leaders Hull KR. On the offensive side of play, only Saints have posted more points than Wigan, which is partly due to their 82-0 win over a second-string Salford side in the opening round.

It’s certainly uncommon for the Warriors to lose back-to-back games, especially in the current Peet era, but mitigating circumstances should be considered and it isn’t a cause for concern. They’ll be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend when they host Salford.

Will Jai Field play against Salford?

Field wasn’t risked against Leeds due to still feeling a bit of tightness in a hamstring following his early exit from the field against Hull the week previous.

The good news for the Warriors is that Peet said he’ll be back out there ‘very soon’, which is music to the ears of Wigan fans given the initial fears weren’t great when you take into account his previous struggles with his hamstrings as a fast twitch athlete.

Whether Field features against Salford or not remains to be seen, I guess we’ll only find out for sure come 1:30pm on Sunday - but it would undoubtedly be a big boost if he does feature. But you wonder whether he will be given another week’s rest with Hull KR (away) and St Helens (home) on the horizon.

Liam Marshall’s mega start to the season

Marshall has probably gone a little bit under the radar in terms of standout players in Super League so far this season by us media types - but he’s been on fire in the early rounds.

Massively valued by the Warriors coaching staff and his teammates, Marshall continues to deliver on both sides of the ball.

The England international already has three tries and three assists to his name in five games, but it’s his work in the backfield that really stands out. Marshall has made 107 carries, the second highest in Super League only behind Jack Welsby, and 780 metres, the fourth highest in the competition.

The Wiganer is averaging 21 carries and 156 metres per game so far. He has also made three clean breaks and 20 tackle busts. Outstanding figures.