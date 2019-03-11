Wigan Warriors' Taulima Tautai accepts three game ban

Taulima Tautai will be banned for three matches after Wigan accepted the charge brought by the RFL's match review panel.



The prop was yesterday charged with a Grade C offence of 'other contrary behaviour'.

He was sinbinned midway through the second-half for kicking out in a tackle and making contact with an opponent's head during Friday's 14-6 defeat against Huddersfield.

Tautai had until 11am today to request a personal hearing, but Wigan have accepted the charge. He will miss matches with Warrington (a), Salford (a) and Catalans (h).

Tautai was one of three players charged - and the other two were also Warriors.

But Tony Clubb and Willie Isa won't face bans - their Grade A dangerous contact charges carried a zero match penalty notice.

Wigan were level 6-6 until Tautai was sinbinned before Lee Gaskell kicked the resulting penalty, and Joe Wardle's converted try sealed victory.

It was the second time Tautai has been sinbinned in just three games he's played this season. He was also shown a yellow card for a high tackle against Hull FC.