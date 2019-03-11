Wigan Warriors' Taulima Tautai could be banned for three games

Taulima Tautai could face a ban of three matches after being charged by the RFL's match review panel.

The prop has been charged with a Grade C offence of 'other contrary behaviour'.

He was sinbinned midway through the second-half for kicking out in a tackle and making contact with Kruise Leeming's head during Friday's 14-6 defeat against Huddersfield.

The match review panel scrutinised footage today and issued the sanction.

Tautai has the option of accepting the charge - and take the ban - or request a personal hearing, and either defend himself or at least request a reduced punishment.

He has until lunchtime tomorrow to request a hearing, which would normally take place later that evening.

A three-game ban would rule him out of matches with Warrington (a), Salford (a) and Catalans (h).

Tautai was one of three players charged - and the other two were also Warriors.

But Tony Clubb and Willie Isa won't face bans - their Grade A dangerous contact charges carried a zero match penalty notice.

Wigan were level 6-6 until Tautai was sinbinned before Lee Gaskell kicked the resulting penalty, and Joe Wardle's converted try sealed victory.

It was the second time Tautai has been sinbinned in just three games he's played this season. He was also shown a yellow card for a high tackle against Hull FC.