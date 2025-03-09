Zach Eckersley in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025.

Wigan Warriors welcome Huddersfield Giants to the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his side from Las Vegas for their clash with Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Homegrown duo Zach Eckersley and Harvie Hill come into the Wigan side, replacing Abbas Miski and Patrick Mago respectively.

Eckersley takes his place on the wing in the absence of Miski, whilst Cumbrian prop Hill enters the bench in place of Mago.

As for Huddersfield, coach Luke Robinson hands a debut to off-season recruit Taane Milne following the Fiji international’s move from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Meanwhile, Adam Clune and Liam Sutcliffe make their first appearances of the Super League season.

England international prop Oliver Wilson is set to make his 100th appearance for the Giants – with club icon Cudjoe making his 350th Super League appearance.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Tom Forber. 18th man: Harvey Makin.

Huddersfield: Jacob Gagai; Aidan McGowan, Jake Bibby, Liam Sutcliffe, Adam Swift; Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune; Fenton Rogers, Ashton Golding, Oliver Wilson, Sam Hewitt, Jack Murchie, Leroy Cudjoe. Subs: Thomas Deakin, Tom Burgess, Harry Rushton, Taane Milne. 18th man: George Flanagan.