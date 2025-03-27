Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - 'A chance to get some fluidity back into our game...'

Bevan French in action for Wigan Warriors | Dean Williams

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the defeat to Leeds Rhinos, homegrown talents and looking ahead to Salford Red Devils

David Bailey:

In the famous words of Lance Corporal Jones (ask your parents), ‘Don’t panic, don’t panic.’ From the conspiracy theories revolving around Jake Connor’s final conversion to the scepticism of Ryan Hall’s inability to catch a ball being rewarded with a Leeds try. Just take a minute. Firstly, we need to forget about last season. It is gone, it’s in the history books, and there’s a reason it doesn’t happen often, if at all. It’s flipping hard! Yes, Wigan are out of the Cup, yes, we have lost three games in barely two months of the season, but get closer to the detail, and you might see some mitigation (or some sense, to be honest).

Wigan sit in fifth place, level on points with St Helens, Leeds and Warrington. They have the second-best points difference in the league, behind only St Helens, and are just behind their rivals on points scored (and we all know why that is). In terms of defence, Wigan are third so far this season, Hull KR have the meanest defence (bearing in mind they have already nilled two opponents), closely followed by St Helens (again, I won’t harp on about their Round One fixture). I fully expect the Warriors to address this against Salford this weekend, who seemingly will still be under special measures. Whilst Salford got off the mark against Huddersfield last week, taking on a wounded Wigan should be far too much for them. Shorn of Marc Sneyd, Brad Singleton, Tim Lafai, no Nene Macdonald, and the impressive Wigan product Harvey Wilson missing after failing his HIA, only a resounding victory will silence some of the discontent being heard in the WN postcodes (well, maybe not WN7).

The injury situation has really crippled the back line too. No Jai Field, no Abbas Miski and no Adam Keighran. Whilst Jai is on the periphery, the loss of our right-hand centre-wing partnership has really unsettled the side. Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas and Zach Eckersley stood up well. I think Liam Farrell overcompensated defensively against Leeds, which gave them some penalties and six-agains. As per last season, game time for these three will be essential for their development, so we may as well get used to it for a few weeks (particularly the centre-wing partnership, although I do wonder if Matt Peet may tinker and place Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall alongside them to offer a little more experience).

Away from the Warriors for a moment, we have the return of the Ashes finally announced. How good will it be to welcome the Australians back on these shores? The series has already created a lot of hype. Three Saturday afternoon games, all live on BBC One, in London, Liverpool and Leeds certainly catches the eye. We need to capitalise on these events, and there is certainly an undercurrent of something big happening. Brian Carney alluded to it at last week’s St Helens v Warrington game, and rumours are rife in Australia that the NRL is coming. What this looks like, we don’t know. Will it be a new invitation-only competition under the guise of NRL Europe or the European Rugby League? Will these be franchises cherry-picked by the Aussies? I am sure Wigan will be one of the clubs courted to spearhead any shake-up, and I don’t think we will be waiting long to find out.

So, Salford this Sunday, a doubleheader as the reserves take the field at 12pm at Robin Park. It’s free to season members so make sure you get down and support the lads. It may even give you an early look at the line-up for the first team. If Farrimond plays, you can assume that Field will be back.

Finally, it would be remiss not to mention Darren Orme. Whilst he was a Latics mon through and through, he was a larger-than-life character in Wigan. I don’t think I have ever seen fans from both the Tics and the Warriors come together like they did, tirelessly searching for him. The fact he was found on Stadium Way, I suppose, is bittersweet. He will be remembered by both clubs this weekend, which is a first in all my time watching the rugby. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. It looks like he will be sorely missed by all at Wigan Athletic. RIP Darren.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Another disappointing result on a horrible day in Leeds. Our first half performance was underwhelming and despite only being two points behind at the break, the Rhinos were the much better side.

We struggled to maintain any field position to build pressure, not gaining enough metres in our sets whereas Mikolaj Oledzki and Keenan Palasia were making good yardage.

A great tackle by Bevan French on Sam Lisone stopped a certain try and all too often our kicking game gifted the opposition possession in good areas.

Our second half performance was much better and, although we were unlucky to lose out to that header from Hall, we had numerous chances to score other than the solitary French try, but we looked clunky in attack and relied too often on the kick, which, more often than not, came to nothing.

The referee did us no favours as were on the wrong end of the penalty count and six-agains, however, we can’t blame him for our shortcomings at the moment.

Although there is a long way to go in the season, we are now four points behind the leaders Hull KR and a visit there looming large on April 11.

I thought Douglas equipped himself well after an early error, Eckersley also, but I feel we need to get French back in the halves sooner rather than later, so the imminent return of Field is most welcome.

We should, hopefully, have enough to overcome Salford this week and then take advantage of the week off to prepare for Hull KR.

Darren Wrudd:

If there’s one place I don’t like to go as a spectator, it is Leeds, so I didn’t. I think the fact that the only stand without a roof is the away end is an insult to opposing fans and I won’t put any money in their pockets until they finish the ground. One has a perfect example of how not to encourage travelling fans. I think they are a grubby side both on and off the field, poor losers and poorer winners. It was bad enough when Kevin Sinfield and Danny McGuire would crow their last-minute victories at the Wigan fans, but now, even the poorer version of a Leeds team are taking us to task.

Only a couple of lucky bounces for the Yorkshiremen but they took their chances, a rugby ball’s bounce can be a cruel thing, and from a dropped ball in defence to a head-the-ball in attack, it all added up to make it their night and not ours. Ah well, it’s early in the year and we have time to settle. I hope our lads rub it in later in the year as we knock them out of the play-offs, now that would be nice.

It is a shame that Field is out at the moment, but it is the right thing to do for sure, as Peet said before the game, I would not like to be the one who gambles his hamstring and loses the bet, costing us a season without the best fullback in the league. I would, however, be looking at Eckersley at fullback and French back where he belongs. Don’t get me wrong; I thought Farrimond had a good game and, whilst a little wet behind the ears, he would be the first to admit he has much to learn and is eager to do so, but these lads won’t learn and improve without being exposed to these situations. Douglas, I thought, was solid in all but one error. His positioning in defence and the structure of his body, remaining square hips and shoulders, shut down a lot of Leeds’ attack, but he also ran the ball out in yardage with commitment. Both Farrimond and Douglas will only improve from the test and will, without a doubt, be an important part of our squad from now on; I hope so, as I do think they both show prospects for a big future in the game.

The weekend sees us back at the Brick Community Stadium and a chance to get some fluidity back into our game. The forwards will feel like they lost the battle last week and need to control and dominate the ruck to give us a chance to shine. I hope we do but will settle for a little more improvement each week. We have just not been ourselves of late and perhaps a couple of losses could, strangely, do us good mentally as a squad.

Finally, I would like to send my condolences to the family and friends of Darren Orme. I, like many others, volunteered at the organised search party with the hope that we could find him safe and well. Sadly, that was not to be.