Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the win over Huddersfield Giants, Liam Marshall’s new record, Sam Walters’ new contract and the upcoming trip to Wakefield Trinity...

David Bailey:

Never write off the Warriors… Well, it’s close to the saying we are used to hearing, but this time it was Wigan that took the spoils at the death.

I am not quite sure who the commentator was covering the Giants game at Dewsbury, but pinching that saying won’t have gone down well over Billinge lump. A last-gasp try from Jack Farrimond ensured Wigan took home the two points at Dewsbury’s FLAIR stadium. Was it deserved? Not really. Was it welcome? Absolutely.

It was a fraught, intense affair with a few flashpoints. Most notably when Sam Hewitt and Tyler Dupree came together after the final whistle, Matt Peet went in to separate them, but was quickly ushered away by the likes of Jake Wardle. It was nice to see some of the players looking after the boss.

On the subject of the winning try... Two things. Firstly, I know (referee) Liam Moore went to the video ref for the final play; he may have been unsighted for the grounding, fair enough. However, to ask them to check the touch in-goal was astonishing. He was about three feet in play.

Secondly, I have seen a few fans on social media criticising Zach Eckersley for not diving for the corner. I mean... what the… The lad was a cool head, realised he’d lost momentum and saw three defenders haring towards him, flicked the pass inside and gave Jack the winning try.

Some comments were, ‘well, an established winger would have backed himself and scored’. On this one, he’s not an established winger; in fact, he’s not a winger at all. Two, our established winger, Liam Marshall, backed himself in the first half and was bundled into touch. I honestly despair at some of the takes by fans.

That’s not a criticism of Liam Marshall by the way, he had to go for that chance as he had no options inside. He still got over for his record-breaking try, though.

On his 200th appearance, he scored the try that took him clear of Pat Richards as Wigan’s leading try-scorer in the summer era. When you look at his journey, it really is incredible. A testament to his hard work and never giving up, and he’s now reaping the rewards.

He always scores a try when we need one (Challenge Cup final at Spurs, Grand Final v Catalans), and I am sure he bleeds cherry and white. I couldn’t be happier for a lad who has given Wigan fans so much joy.

This week, we continue our journeys to West Yorkshire and we go back again to the WF postcode as we take on a much-improved Wakefield Trinity.

They sit in seventh, just outside the playoff places. They are coming on the back of two successive defeats, losing out narrowly to Leeds and Leigh. Their home form has been patchy too, losing five of their eight fixtures so far this season.

The last time we faced them, however, we lost 27-26 back in July 2023, so we can take nothing for granted.

Hopefully, Bevan French and Luke Thompson will be fit to take their place. Any team would miss two players of their quality, and I fear we will need to be at full strength and on form to take home the two points and keep the pressure on Hull KR.

Finally, it was great to see Sam Walters commit his long-term future to the club. He is apparently only a couple of months away from a return and will be a great boost as the business end of the season starts to wind up. He was in terrific form before his injury, and I think his four-year deal reflects that.

Glynn Bradshaw:

It certainly was the late late show on Saturday, another win, but another less than inspiring performance, but it keeps us on the heels of the leaders Hull KR.

Jai Field, once again, was at the heart of everything, with a simple try, but a couple of crucial assists, and he was involved in every try.

With Matty Ashton (of Warrington Wolves) out for the season, if Field remains healthy, he must have a chance of topping the try-scoring charts, and with his assists to boot, he is a crucial member of the squad.

Credit to Huddersfield, who were unlucky to come away with nothing, a massive six-point gap between them and 10th will be hard to bridge, and leaves them with not much to play for, only pride.

It would be nice to have French and Thompson back in the side, against a Wakefield outfit who have acquitted themselves very well this year, and this will be a tough one.

We surely can’t expect to come away with the spoils with a similar performance to last week, we must improve, in all aspects, particularly our defence and go-forward.

I hope Matty Peet is looking at making a couple of big mobile forward signings for next year, as we struggle to gain yardage at times. I hope we are holding something back in reserve, as at the moment we are certainly second best.

Fingers crossed, we can prevail on our trip over the Pennines.

Darren Wrudd:

I think everyone would agree that the team performance last week against Huddersfield was a country mile from our best, from basic handling skills to positioning our attacking line so close and unstructured to the on-rushing defenders that we were at times smothered with the ball in hand.

We looked like a shadow of the champion side that we actually are.

Huddersfield seemed to smell blood in the water and were great value for the gritty performance they put together, and yet once more, our lads found a way to win.

It is that steely determination which makes a conquering side great, no matter how late in the day, we keep the faith and believe in ourselves.

What Eckersley was actually thinking when he passed that last ball inside, I am not entirely sure, but thankfully, it all worked out, and I could breathe again.

So after three days fishing in Devon, my pulse has returned to normal, and I come back to some wonderful news releases, that we have another great contract extension with Walters being here until 2029.

With one or two injuries slowing his progression, I think Walters will become one of the standout forwards in Super League. The news that he will be in the cherry and white for a long time to come is awesome.

Another story, which I am sure you will all be as thrilled as I am, is that Marshall will have a testimonial year in 2026 in recognition of his 10 years at the club.

It could not have happened to a more deserving character, and I just hope he can assemble a committee with enough ideas that they can get as many events as possible going.

These events are not just for sponsors and high rollers and if you have not been to one, I suggest you make the effort. A great chance to meet and get up close to our fabulous club and support one of our all-time favourites at the same time.

Friday sees the difficult trip to Wakefield. They’re not the side they used to be and have produced some scintillating rugby of late.

If we turn up with the same mindset as last week, not even a late try from Farrimond will save our blushes, but hopefully French will be back in the squad, and if Thompson plays too, it will make a lot of difference in the middle.

It is a tricky game to call, but let’s hope we get it together and bring those points back again.