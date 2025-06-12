Getty Images

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over Sir Billy Boston’s knighthood, the Women’s win at Wembley and the upcoming Men’s clash against Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury...

David Bailey:

That’s the way to do it! The Warriors Women oozed class on a wet Wembley surface and played some rugby and threw some attacking shapes that many of the men’s teams would be proud of.

The decision from Denis Betts to get the girls in and not have much an off-season paid dividends as they absolutely hammered four-time champions St Helens.

It was interesting to note Denis’ observation that once the girls give themselves a bit of breathing space, they play without fear and the shackles come off.

It was a nervy opening few minutes, especially with an uncharacteristic error on our first set, but from the moment former St Helens player Megan Williams scored under the posts, there was no looking back.

The Warriors Women ‘look’ like proper athletes, they have pace, power and aren’t scared to put their shoulder in for a tackle.

The speed of the likes of Grace Banks, Jenna Foubister and Izzy Rowe, and the power of Eva Hunter and Molly Jones shows just the direction the women’s game is heading.

Wigan will be firmly at the front for many a season to come. Congratulations to everyone involved, but especially to Denis and the young and talented squad. Thoroughly deserved.

Back to the men’s team now. The dust has settled and Hull KR have ended their 40-year wait for a trophy. Warrington will be kicking themselves at having thrown it away in the dying embers of the game. KR won’t care.

Despite the growing talk of Hull KR now targeting the treble (to be fair to Willie Peters, he was asked a question knowing full well what the headline would be), neither of those sides would trouble Wigan on that kind of form.

Matt Peet will have his team talk set for when KR rock up to the Brick, if we are still on their coat tails. Titles aren’t won in June (unfortunately for KR), but they can be lost. So we can pick up that rivalry after summer.

For now, we focus on an extremely shaky Huddersfield Giants. They won’t even have home advantage as they have the short journey to Dewsbury to contend with.

I’m excited to get to a stadium I haven’t been to in a while, and despite the cramped ground, it was music to my ears to hear Matt Peet compare the pitch size to that of the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Parts of that game were Wigan’s best attacking shapes this season. Let’s hope Bevan French, Jai Field, and Liam Marshall can have some fun in the Yorkshire sun.

Finally, I have to pay tribute to Sir William John Boston. An icon, a legend, in every sense of the word.

To face the adversity that he faced as a young black man, facing discrimination around every corner. To move up from Tiger Bay to Wigan. To carve your name in sporting folklore and mesmerise hundreds of thousands of people.

I could carry on writing for days about the man and throw every superlative I know, and it still wouldn’t be enough. Statues in Cardiff, London, and Wigan, but finally, a Knight of the Realm.

Billy and his wife Joan will hopefully be soaking up every second of the honour. His face as the King bestowed the honour is just priceless.

I, for one, can’t wait for the return game against Huddersfield in July when the club will celebrate his achievement. I hope the Brick is packed to the rafters so that he can see just how much he means to the club and the town. Arise, Sir Billy, King of Wigan.

Darren Wrudd:

What a week for our sport, eh? Although we were not involved with the men’s squad, our women’s team certainly did not disappoint. I thought Mary Coleman put in a real shift and was outstanding to watch.

Another Betts-inspired team performance meant that the Saints’ dominance in the Cup came to an end. Well done, ladies, simply sublime.

The men’s final was a real nail-biter, and I thought that Warrington were totally robbed by the decision at the end. My understanding was that if a defender is playing at the ball in goal and his torso grounds the ball, play is dead. It obviously did ground, so why was a try given for a subsequent touchdown by KR? I was perfectly willing to accept the rule if I was wrong, but I simply could not see why the Cup is not draped with primrose and blue.

Step in my rules guru and all-round good egg, David, who pointed out to me that an attacking player can indeed score a try by grounding the ball with his torso, but a defender must kill the play by hand or arm. A daft rule if you ask me, but no one usually does!

I watched the game on the ferry on the way back from the TT races and had the whole lounge shouting for Wire. As my friend Sam Powell was playing, I was Wire for a day (but don’t tell anyone). The disappointment was palpable at the end as I really thought they would do it.

Of course, a weekend off for the Wigan men’s side should mean that a freshened-up squad will be eager to get out and face Huddersfield.

The Yorkshire team have had it hard this year so far, with the poor run of results not telling the whole story. Many injuries have hit them and left them with a meagre selection roster.

But to all that, they have had many results which have been close games. Now that some of the players are coming back, albeit slowly, they can be a real threat, and Luke Robinson (one of my favourite ex-Wigan players) will have them fired up to give us a shock.

As for our own squad, I hope that Luke Thompson is given a couple more weeks to fully heal his ribs. He could have a real big finish to the year or be plagued by the pain. We have a good set of forwards here, and with youngsters chomping at the bit, I feel a younger face in the squad would do more good in the long-term.

We just keep adding these players to the list, though, and the latest being Christian Wade, a name which many rugby league fans may not have heard of before. A remarkable athlete with good ball skills honed in the other code. Christian adds competition to an already first-class back line. With only one league game under his belt, I think it may be a few weeks before we see him in the first-team.

Finally, the most wonderful news this week was, of course, a knighthood for our very own Sir Billy Boston. The first knighthood for the game of rugby league, and could not have been a more fitting recipient (it should have been years ago!).

I know of only one other ex-rugby league player who commands such inter-club respect, and that is Kevin Sinfield. Both are loved by fans beyond their years playing the game, with team rivalries set aside.

Sir Billy, you continue to be the greatest of representatives of our club and our game. Congratulations indeed.