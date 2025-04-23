Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - 'He has been a revelation...'

Wigan Warriors prop Sam Walters on the charge against St Helens on Good Friday | Dean Williams

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the Good Friday win over St Helens, standout performers, injury cover and this Sunday’s trip to Hull FC.

David Bailey:

Good Friday? Well, it was a decent one, wasn’t it? I mean, in reality, it was a bit of a damp squib. Aside from an opening flurry and a last 15 minutes where the Warriors took their foot off the gas, it was as tame a Good Friday as I can remember. Despite the late rally, I just never felt like we were going to lose. I think Wigan had at least another two gears to go up, should they need to. One thing I have noticed with Matt Peet, he chooses his battles wisely, doing what’s required in most games without overexertion. It’s a little like Jai Field, he is absolutely the fastest player we have, yet you rarely see him going full tilt. He accelerates to make the initial burst, or close the gap on the attacker, then he runs just as fast as he needs to. I feel this Wigan side does what’s necessary, then goes full tilt when it’s on the line. That may be doing them a disservice, but the results against Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos, both this season and last, kind of reinforce my point.

St Helens will point to missing personnel, but they had their first-choice pack against a Wigan side shorn of four of their regular five middles. No Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago and an early loss of Tyler Dupree to a HIA meant that Harvie Hill, Liam Byrne and Sam Walters had to step up. With two of those rumoured to be off to pastures new for 2026, it was pleasing to see Walters be the standout, and the player we hoped we were getting when he crossed the Pennines from Leeds. In his defence, he suffered a pretty horrific injury in pre-season last year. That, along with his desire to play back-row, meant we hadn’t seen the form that had thrust him into the limelight at the Rhinos. This season, though, WOW. He offers something different in a prop in that he is quite agile and has good feet, similar to Havard. He has earned his place in the 17, and he has been a revelation. When Havard and Thompson return, he surely has to be in the mix for a starting berth.

Good Friday offered another surprise in the form of Wigan announcing the signing of former England and Lions winger Christian Wade. A player who went to try his hand in the NFL too, the 33-year-old sits fourth in the Premiership’s try-scoring charts. His signing has raised many eyebrows, but for me, it’s just another example of Kris Radlinski thinking outside the box. The guy is clearly an athlete and knows his way to the try-line. With Abbas Miski playing through the pain barrier with his knee, it presents an opportunity to freshen things up in the backline. He costs nothing on the cap this year, so if it's unsuccessful, there’s nothing lost other than Mike Danson spending some loose change.

This week, we face Hull FC for the third time this season. After a convincing win at the MKM Stadium and that sobering Cup defeat, it could be a tough one to call. There has been no news on Mago at the time of writing, which could be a good thing. Hopefully, the Warriors will have that loss ringing in their ears, so they will be up for the game. To be honest, clearly the loss of Field and Keighran limping on for the game cost us last time out. Let’s see if we can maintain the pressure on KR at the top.

Darren Wrudd:

As far as bragging rights go, it does not get better than that! A full house, a fantastic atmosphere and the smirk well and truly wiped off the travelling fans’ faces. That really set my weekend up to be honest, as it often does with some other good games on TV, too.

The man-of-the-match was, without a doubt, Sam Walters. Having taken a little while to settle into the Wigan playing style, the last couple of outings are showing how special a player he is. A tackle count pushing 50 for a prop is almost unheard of, and with the ball in hand, he is dangerous and attracts a lot of defenders. Again, another standout performance from Harry Smith, the metronomic little halfback with his finger on the pulse who is simply great at organising our structure, but he can be an angry little tackler at times, and I would rather face Walters if given a choice!

It was, however, a costly game again, and this is where the depth of our squad will be tested. Patrick Mago tweaking his hamstring is not good, but I am hoping it’s not a bad one, as with Luke Thompson sidelined with his calf problem and Tyler Dupree absent next week due to failing his HIA and without forgetting to mention long-term absentee Ethan Havard, the list seems endless. Of course, we have got Tiaki Chan and Sam Eseh out on loan, and if a long-term issue, we can recall either. If these young lads are to be given a chance to grow their game, it could be time to throw in Kian McDermott for a game to see how he fares. A ready-made young prop forward champing at the bit, he could really take his chances here and start to forge his senior career. How good must it be for Matt Peet to be able to select these lads and give them their debuts?

Alongside Liam Byrne, Walters, and Harvie Hill, McDermott on the bench would give us a strong pack for the weekend.

We will certainly need it as we travel over to West Hull to face the side who unceremoniously kicked us out of this year’s Challenge Cup, a match which still hurts, for the dream was shattered. I hope we go with a steely and determined attitude and can come up with a game plan to not only beat them, but to outplay them. We carry the mantle of reigning champions throughout this year and everyone will try to knock us off that throne, that’s the badge you want as a club, the target you yearn for as a player, so we are relying on our changes to put them back in their spot and bring home those two points.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Pleasing win on Good Friday, although a little too close for comfort at the end. I was worried it was going to be a bit similar to the Hull FC Cup tie, but thankfully it wasn’t!

Our middles were stretched at the end, losing Patrick Mago and Tyler Dupree, meaning Kaide Ellis and Sam Walters had to do big minutes. Walters was once again outstanding and has really stood out in the last two games.

Matty Peet will have a few selection headaches this week, particularly if Mago isn’t available. I think he will either call up Kian McDermott or move Ellis to prop and Brad O’Neill to loose forward. It is a toss-up between going for experience or minimising disruption to the pack.

Hull FC have been going really well of late and have only been undone by their fierce rivals Hull KR and ourselves this season, although admittedly they had a weakened side out against us, and have since added Will Pryce to their ranks.

It’s a massive game for us, and if Hull KR overcome Leeds Rhinos, as expected, a defeat at Hull would leave us four points behind the league leaders. We need to maintain this winning run, to keep the pressure on the leaders, with Luke Thompson due back at Magic Weekend and Ethan Havard not far off.

Also, it’s nice to see half-price coach travel on offer to Hull, which will hopefully encourage a larger following from the Warriors, with an afternoon kick-off to boot. Fingers crossed for another victory on the road!