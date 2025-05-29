Jake Wardle in action for Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over last week’s win over Catalans Dragons, potential England selections for the Ashes, injury replacements and Friday’s trip to Salford Red Devils...

David Bailey:

The Warriors turned on the style in Perpignan and did their points difference a world of good. Whilst no formal announcement about Steve McNamara has been forthcoming, Joel Tomkins had a baptism of fire against his former club.

Wigan's win came at a cost, though. The impressive Sam Walters suffered a fracture in his leg that will sideline him for about 12 weeks, and Luke Thompson fractured a couple of ribs. His injuries are likely to cost him a couple of weeks. But every cloud and all that, Ethan Havard got a game under his belt and will be looking to kick on.

The game itself was a one-sided affair. Wigan showed some great touches, particularly the centre pairing of Jake Wardle and Adam Keighran, assisting Kruise Leeming and Bevan French respectively.

Keighran got a well-deserved Man of the Match award and was coy on his future for 2026, but it sounded like work was being done by the Warriors to retain him.

Another player retained for next year is young pack player Sam Eseh. After back to back tries for Hull, the clamour from East Riding of Yorkshire had been growing louder to keep the prop beyond this season. Matt Peet, though, quickly quelled the noise and stated he's at Wigan next season. Here's hoping he gets a chance in Cherry and White to offset the predicted losses of Liam Byrne and Harvie Hill.

The Warriors Women had another great weekend, racking up over a century of points against Barrow. Whilst not the strongest side, Barrow are certainly one of the experienced teams in the division, but the Warriors seem relentless at the moment. Another big test awaits at Leeds Rhinos this weekend before they face St Helens in the ultimate challenge to test how far they have come.

Now, on to this weekend for the Men's team. Salford await on Friday and are already a man short after Harvey Makin was recalled from his loan. Speaking of loans, it is being reported that Salford’s wages this week have been covered by an advance from a loan company in Oldham that Salford already owe over £1m to. It really is a horrific mess, and with a HMRC winding-up order due to be heard at the end of June, it’s hard to see an easy way out of this for the Red Devils.

Although most fans will have some sympathy for the players off the pitch, I hope Wigan players don't show any on it. Despite flashes of brilliance in games, Wigan have yet to put in a complete performance. A real determined 80-minute game should be on the menu in this upcoming run of games.

If and when it clicks, a team is going to be on the end of a real hammering. It could easily happen this weekend, with a strong squad and hopefully a dry pitch, Wigan can really put Salford to the sword. Walters and Thompson will likely be replaced by Havard and Byrne. Hill, Tyler Dupree and Patrick Mago will cover the bench, so there should be more than enough in the pack to dominate Salford. I'm predicting a very heavy Wigan win and possibly another nil in defence.

Glynn Bradshaw:

It was another good win on the road, which turned out to be a good time to play Catalans, as they are in disarray at the moment. We scored some lovely tries though, with a healthy win doing the points difference no harm, too.

Unfortunate injuries to Thompson and Walters were the only downside, and although Thompson shouldn’t miss too many games, we probably won’t see Walters until September, which is a big loss. We were fortunate to have Havard back, and we are quite well stocked for backup in the forwards, so hopefully we can manage the situation.

Hopefully, we should post a victory on Friday at Salford, with another chance to boost our points difference. It’s a sorry state of affairs at Salford, which sadly shows no sign of improving. Wardle showed his class in putting a try on a plate for Leeming on Saturday, he must surely be a shoo-in to face the Aussies if he stays fit, as, without doubt, he is the best centre in Super League at the moment.

Fingers crossed, we can prevail before we rest up for a week off, before we travel to Dewsbury to face Huddersfield. I’m hoping we don’t rest players in light of the week off and we turn the screw, we have to be ruthless.

Darren Wrudd:

Looking back at last week’s win and trying to analyse the game, it dawned on me just what an achievement it was. Of course, it’s always a great feeling to nil a side, it speaks volumes of your defensive attitude, and the team had copped some flak over the previous few weeks for having a weak underbelly, leaking points late in games.

But not this time. The commitment on show to do the hardest of work in the hottest of conditions when two of our props were sidelined and out of the game was brilliant. It shows that Matt Peet and his coaching staff have a real handle on this group of players and understand how they work both on and off the field.

I genuinely could not select a Man of the Match from the game, as the shared workload meant that everyone was putting in the effort. It was wonderful to see Byrne find his form again. As the front-row looked quite sparse as the game went on, Byrne took on the whole Catalans pack at times, running hard and hitting harder is what you come to expect, but making much better choices with the ball in hand meant we had much more control of the game.

Also, just how good was it to see Havard back on the field? We have sorely missed you, Ethan, and your performance was indicative of the hard work you have put in to hit the ground running. It’s almost like a new signing mid-season and just adds quality and further depth to a commanding squad.

I suppose I felt a little for Joel Tomkins in his first game at the top, but having just taken over, I feel sure that the only way is improvement from his squad as he puts his own stamp on them and their gameplans.

This week we head over to Salford, another side who have well-documented troubles this year and it’s very difficult to know what to expect. However, Peet has stated that we must look inwards and concentrate on our game, which I think should almost always be the main approach. A couple of forced changes to the playing squad should pose little problem as we have such depth at the moment, so lads like Hill and Harvey Makin can realistically be brought straight into the squad, and it should be business as usual.

There should, by all accounts, be little to worry about at Salford, and I am not being disrespectful when I say that, but they have lost so many players this season. Paul Rowley has remained upbeat and very respectful of the club and its fans, and I really do wish him well as he seems a good man. But when we face a tight league ladder, when the points difference might come into play, sentiment goes out of the window and we need to focus and put on a good win.

I shall be finding a pub to watch the next two matches as the Isle of Man TT beckons yet again, but I’ll be back in a fortnight, so don’t miss me too much!