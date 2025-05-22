Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - 'He will be like a new signing...'

Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over last week’s win over Leigh Leopards, the potential return of Ethan Havard, early Man of Steel contenders and this weekend’s trip to Catalans Dragons...

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bailey:

This weekend, the Warriors head to France with a spring in their step. Six games unbeaten and everything to play for in Super League.

Last week's game was a lot closer than it needed to be, and Wigan have got into a very unhealthy habit of letting teams back into the game after building up a decent lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To Leigh’s credit, they never went away, and Edwin Ipape was like a man possessed. Wigan crept over the line to maintain the pressure on Hull KR ahead of their usual start to summer on the road.

The good news this week is that Zach Eckersley got the all clear from a worrying-looking neck injury. Whether he plays or not this weekend, I'm sure I'm not the only one grateful he's not seriously hurt.

We will welcome back Ethan Havard to the first-team fold this weekend. Wigan have been ultra-cautious with the big man, given his recent hamstring troubles, and he will be like a new signing. His ability to put in big minutes and his deceptive running style will be a welcome addition to the pack. With rumours over Harvie Hill and Liam Byrne leaving at the end of the year, Ethan’s presence will be warmly received.

I have to give a big wrap to the Women's team, too. On the week their new shared base with the Latics was unveiled at Edge Hall Road, the ladies put champions York Valkyrie to the sword.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan have been working hard under Denis Betts to bridge the gap between themselves and Leeds, St Helens and York. Early signs this season are that they have surpassed them. The acid test, of course, will be at Wembley and their bid for a maiden Challenge Cup.

Finally, a familiar face will take charge of Catalans this weekend. Joel Tomkins will be in temporary charge following the Dragons’ parting of ways with Steve McNamara. It isn't really a shock given their form the last couple of years, but I'm hoping there won't be a new manager bounce.

I'm sure we will see Steve at another club sooner rather than later, and wish him well, but be Warriors can't afford any sentimental feelings this weekend and need to put on an 80-minute performance.

Darren Wrudd:

A win is a win, and those two points against Leigh keep us in touch with ‘our’ League Leaders’ Shield. There was a short period after half-time when Leigh seemed to take control of the game, and I was concerned for a time that we were giving it away. Seemingly, the gaps were opening up, and opponents were almost strolling through our line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But one thing that we have in this squad is rugby intelligence. It can be just about the most difficult part of the game to stifle a team who have momentum, but the process that we have along with some of the best professionals in the modern game meant that we could press our advantages when they came and almost ride the wave of the Leythers’ attack with the confidence that we can still control the outcome.

Just why we seem to have small spells in our games where opponents can peg us back is one for analysis, but I can only imagine how our coaching setup is all over it and will work alongside the players to recognise the issue and stop it in its tracks.

I’m looking forward to this weekend’s jolly trip to Catalans. As I write this, it seems that Steve McNamara has been ousted, whilst the club looks for a replacement. I can never understand this approach, surely agree on the issue with the coach whilst you search for a replacement and don’t leave the ship without a rudder?

It really is going to look like a Wigan old boys setup, though, with Joel Tomkins set to take the coaching role until a permanent replacement can be found, but he has his brother Sam to turn to, so there’s plenty of experience there between them. The rumour mill says they are looking at Trent Robinson to come in, but it might as well be Neil Armstrong as far as early rumours go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I hope they choose a French coach, though, who could push the game forward in France and generate a bigger footprint down there, instead of keep saying what a great success the French game is when it clearly is just propped up with British and antipodean signings. That there is much change at the club makes it a tricky game for us to play, as there is often a reaction when coaches are removed, but I expect that we will have far too much for them and should have a commanding performance.

As the season rolls on, thoughts are indeed wandering to the end-of-year awards, whether it be a spot in the England squad or Man of Steel. For the latter, I find it hard to look beyond three of our best-performing players of recent times in Jake Wardle, Jai Field and Liam Marshall. Each of them show on a weekly basis just how talented they are and perform a huge role in any success that we have.

I doubt Marshall will get a look in for Man of Steel, as they often seem to look at the spine of the team in the 1, 6, 7 and 9 areas, but he runs like a prop out of yardage, is always eager for work and epitomises the heart of our club.

It would be fantastic to see him up against the Aussies at the end of this year, and I do hope that Shaun Wane looks beyond the likes of Ryan Hall, who I think is well past his best and instead considers Marshall. We have some real talent in Super League at the moment, and so reputations should mean little; the England selection should go on form. Pick the players who have shone all year, and we will have something to smile about.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good win over Leigh in the end, but a bit concerned with our defensive lapses, fifty points conceded in the last two games is something we need to fix up quickly. I think we only have one clean sheet this year, compared to Hull KR’s four, and they now have a twenty-point better points difference. We seem to have a habit as well of getting a comfortable lead, and then teams coming back to us.

I agreed with Kruise Leeming as (sponsors) Man of the Match last Friday, I thought he was excellent, whilst Bevan French played his part, as usual. I would describe the performance as sloppy with too many unforced errors.

Anyway, on to Catalans, which has been a happy hunting ground in the last few years. It will be good to have Ethan Havard back, but it looks like we might lose Zach Eckersley, which puts a bit of pressure on Jacob Douglas if he comes in.

We need to be stronger in defence and be ruthless if in front. I believe the team travels on Thursday, so there’ll be plenty of time to adjust to the conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, a great win for the ladies again, who are going from strength to strength.

Jai Field looks like our frontrunner for Man of Steel contention, and he had a few assists on Friday, but I don’t think he earned any points.

This is the beginning of our run of away games, so the pressure is on to stay close to Hull KR in the table. Fingers crossed, we can prevail.