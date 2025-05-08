Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - 'Hopefully the Warriors women can get to Wembley..."

Wigan Warriors star Grace Banks poses for selfies with the fans at Robin Park Arena | Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the win over Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend and Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final for Denis Betts’ women...

David Bailey:

With Magic Weekend done and dusted for another year, it’s time for the women’s team to step up this week. The men’s team will be itching to get back to business against the Leigh Leopards next week, but the next instalment of the Battle of the Borough will have to wait.

All eyes are on York this weekend for the Challenge Cup semi-final when the women take on the Leeds Rhinos. Hopefully, the Warriors women can get to Wembley as they aim to show their progress under Denis Betts. Good luck, girls.

Wigan will be reflecting on what was, in all honesty, an underwhelming performance against a depleted Wire side. Despite going clear early in the second half, the Warriors couldn’t find that killer blow. It’s been a bit of an issue already this season, none more so than the Cup defeat against Hull FC. Matt Peet will be looking for improvements against a solid Leigh side, especially with the Warriors welcoming back pretty much their best 17. Ethan Havard and Paddy Mago should be back this month, so injuries aren’t an excuse.

I suppose things could be worse. Our friends over Billinge Lump went into a frenzy over the weekend, thinking Paul Wellens had been relieved of his duties. The rumours were thankfully unfounded and Welloball lives on to fight another day.

Hull KR had an easy win against Salford, who are in all sorts of dire straits, to maintain their lead at the top. If the journalists are to be believed, things are going to get a whole lot worse for Red Devils fans in the next few days and weeks.

Finally, it has been rumoured that Jacob Douglas could be on his way to St Helens. Strange days at the moment with Jonny Vaughan and Dayon Sambou apparently on their way to Robin Park Arena. Whilst Douglas has all the attributes to make it, he has never fully grasped his opportunities at Wigan. With Zach Eckersley regularly picked ahead of him, Christian Wade incoming in the next few weeks, and Dayon Sambou next season, the writing was on the wall. I wish Jacob well, well, except for when he comes up against us.

Darren Wrudd:

A solid performance from our team at St James’ Park saw a narrow victory over a Wire squad who, on reflection, will be more than happy with their performance overall.

After a couple of quick tries against them, Warrington seemed to commit more to their defence and shored up some sloppy gaps. They were never out of it, and with some of their best players missing through injury, they will be buoyed with confidence looking toward the end-of-season hurrah. Quite right too, as if it was not for missed kicks and the captain’s challenge, we might have missed out there. Although with two tries ruled out by the referee, one of which was a ridiculous call following some overacting from a Wire defender, I suppose I never felt in danger of a loss. A great occasion for our superstars Jai Field, Bevan French and Harry Smith, but on such a big stage, our lads shone with outstanding contributions from Jake Wardle and Junior Nsemba, and I thought Luke Thompson made all the difference. Overall, a great game, right result and still much improvement to be found.

This weekend, of course, we have a break for the Challenge Cup, so I hope the lads get through rehab and have a few days to freshen up before coming back to training. I think, mentally, it can help so much to have that right balance.

The weekend, though, is not devoid of our Cherry and White action, with the women’s team travelling to York to face a huge challenge against Leeds in their bid to get to Wembley and the Women’s Challenge Cup Final. Leeds certainly are the team to beat, but it seems coach Denis Betts has made huge steps forward over the last couple of seasons, and we are playing a confident and aggressive style at the moment. We have some amazing players, not least of which is Mary Coleman, who has just chalked up her 100th point for the club. She adds so much to the squad with power and pace to burn.

Also, back in Wigan on Saturday, our wheelchair reserves and first team take on London Roosters, with the first team playing for a place in the semi-final of their Challenge Cup. It is free entry into the Robin Park Leisure Centre, and if you have not been before, I would highly recommend going along. These games can be brutal and so exciting.