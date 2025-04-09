Wigan Warriors - The 18th Man: 'Put a marker down against a flying Hull KR side...'

Bevan French celebrates a Wigan Warriors victory | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over Friday night’s trip to Hull KR, the NRL’s reported interest in Super League and the not-so-quiet seven days in rugby league...

David Bailey:

I would say it’s been a nice quiet week in rugby league, with Wigan having enjoyed a weekend off due to the Challenge Cup. But, rugby league doesn’t do quiet.

We have had reports that Wigan’s Mike Danson and Warrington’s Simon Moran met with NRL executives whilst in Vegas, to speak about investment and influence on the UK game. Whilst it will be a very divisive subject, something has to give, we can’t continue on the current path. Meanwhile, in Batley, a meeting took place of the Championship and League 1 clubs, and the only output we’ve had was that they had pie and peas, and raised some money for a floodlight. If it was a comedy script, it would be binned for being too absurd.

Anyway, back to the actual sport! Wigan face the form team and heavy favourites for the Challenge Cup in Hull KR. They have found ways to win and looked excellent in defence. I am hoping the rest will have given the Warriors time to focus and get their energy levels up, as they will need them at a hostile Craven Park. Hull KR will be buoyed by a relatively comfortable win against their ‘gargantuan’ noisy neighbours Hull FC and will be thrilled to have knocked them down a peg or two. This was all done without their star boy Mikey Lewis, who came off with a groin pull that will keep him out of this weekend’s game. Advantage Wigan?

Speaking of the Challenge Cup, the Warriors Women put Barrow to the sword in their first game last weekend. It was a record attendance for the Women’s team at Robin Park Arena, too. Denis Betts has them firing and something is brewing for the Warriors Women this season.

Back to matters at hand, Wigan will be without Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran and Ethan Havard still, although Miski and Havard may return sooner rather than later. It’s not a catastrophe if the Warriors lose this week, but they would be well served to put a marker down against a flying Hull KR side. Of course, we have Good Friday looming large and the news that it is sold out with almost two weeks to spare shows the progress being made.

Wigan are doing so much right off the field at the moment. Kris Radlisnki was in Paris this week to finalise details of an on-the-road match in the French capital against Catalans Dragons next year. The game will mark 30 years of French involvement in Super League and 20 years of the Dragons. It’s certainly a privilege to have Rads at the helm, giving us fans opportunities that supporters of other clubs can only dream of. I hope he had a great birthday on Wednesday! I can see Bevan turning in a masterclass and a Wigan win by 10 points as a late birthday treat.

Darren Wrudd:

In a weekend with an unwelcome break from play, there certainly has been much to ponder. Forget the Challenge Cup, that’s long gone and we will enjoy bringing it back from Leigh next year! But there is so much fuss about the meeting that the RFL have held with club representatives and yet we see nothing in the media about what was actually said. As always, the organisation treats us like mushrooms and keeps us in the dark. I think it is small-minded at best, and conspiratorial at worst.

Of course, with the NRL showing a broad interest in acquiring a controlling interest in our game, no doubt the controllers of our league are terrified at the prospect of losing their influence. But I say we need change.

First, Sky TV pays more per single Premier League football game than it does for the whole year of rugby league. They have under-promoted our game for far too long and we need to start shouting from the rooftops just how good it is. But the RFL leadership, like a loyal puppy, keeps trotting along hoping for the odd crumb of praise from the bods at Sky Sports. Bin them as soon as possible and get the game on terrestrial TV, or at least a channel that will devote the time, finance and energy we need to grow the game.

The decision-making at the RFL has been uninspiring for decades, with weak leadership and dubious actions over many contentious subjects. I don’t think they could organise a party at a Wetherspoons.

Indeed, I think we have come to a crossroads of our sport, and unless we change, which could be painful for some clubs and fans, we will all go down together.

But every cloud, eh? The NRL management, with their knowledge and experience, could raise our game to the level we know it deserves. It’s a long-term fix and if they did not think it would work, they would not be asking. I just hope the paying public is kept informed of discussions and even allowed to join in - now that would be forward-thinking.

Looking at this weekend, we have a simple task at hand. Out enthuse the opposition in their own backyard, dominate from the off so they don’t know what’s hit them. Then with all the flair and threats we can muster, lay on some of the silky moves we know will confound them. Easy, eh?

That said, our pack is better and our backline is sublime. Add to that a half-back pairing that can be unplayable and I have high hopes.

We need to stabilise and put some wins together or the leaders will be too far ahead to catch. I always think that Easter gives a good idea of the league and we must stay in touch.