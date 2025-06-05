Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Our panel of Warriors experts review last week’s win over Salford Red Devils, Christian Wade’s arrival at Robin Park Arena and the Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley this weekend...

David Bailey:

Wembley week, there's nothing quite like it when your team is there.

It doesn't look like there will be a huge attendance again, which is quite sad from when there used to be 90,000 regulars. Now, it just feels like an event for the two finalists.

Long gone is the spirit where community clubs from far and wide would book trips regardless of which two teams made it. Hull KR and Warrington Wolves will battle for the best-looking trophy in the game - if not in all sports - and there are many subplots (and a few Wigan products!) to tide us over.

I hope it's a great game, and for all of Rovers’ dominance (Wigan aside) this season, there's just that niggle that they may fall at the final hurdle again. If Marc Sneyd and George Williams can get a footing and the Wire pack play the game of their lives, who knows what may happen? I just can't see it, though, and I am backing a comprehensive Hull KR win to end their 40-year drought.

Whilst the Warriors Men fell short in the Cup, the impressive Women's team have a chance to carve their own piece of history at Wembley Stadium, a place woven into the town's fabric.

The Warriors Women have been in scintillating form and look to be taking the game over here to another level. Denis Betts has got them fitter and faster than ever.

Standing in their way are St Helens, who have won it the last four years. Wigan have not just bridged the gap between themselves and the top three, but on current form, have flown right past it in supersonic fashion.

Wigan have looked very comfortable against Leeds Rhinos and York Valkyrie, two teams that have had Wigan's number in recent years. St Helens, on the other hand, have laboured to victory against both. This is the ultimate measure for the Ladies, and I hope they bring it home in style on Saturday.

Christian Wade signed off his prolific rugby union career with another double for Gloucester last weekend. As their season drew to an end, there was no time for a breather, and he was straight to Robin Park Arena for training this week.

He looks extremely athletic, and with blistering pace, he could really be a surprise package for the Warriors. With Abbas Miski absent for the short-term, it will be interesting to see if Christian can force his way into first-team reckoning.

I am sure Sean O’Loughlin will be working hard on his defensive side, but ball in hand, he looks an extremely exciting talent. I am not sure he will force his way into the reckoning for our next game against Huddersfield, but it would be ironic, given his stock, if his debut came at the FLAIR stadium.

I am looking forward to visiting Dewsbury for the Round 14 tie. I haven't been for a few years now, and it will be another ground ticked off for my daughter.

Glynn Bradshaw:

It sounds a bit churlish to complain after a 46-6 victory against Salford Red Devils, but I’m pretty sure Matty Peet wouldn’t have been happy with that performance. It was a real chance to extend our points difference over Hull KR, but we only increased it by 10. Obviously, the changes we made wouldn’t have helped with our fluidity, but we dropped way too much ball, and although we scored some lovely tries, it was an error-strewn performance.

Credit to Salford, who strived manfully and deserved their score near the end.

Another week off and a chance to do some work on the training ground before we face Huddersfield in Dewsbury, in what will be another must-win game if we are to maintain the chase for the League Leaders’ Shield.

Huddersfield’s last performance was a creditable one at home to Leigh, so we need to perform.

Also, good luck to the Warriors Women this weekend, who have had some great results lately. It should be a cracking game against the auld enemy.