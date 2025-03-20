Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - 'Time to get back on the horse...'

Bevan French in action for Wigan Warriors | Dean Williams

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the Challenge Cup exit, injury concerns and possible replacements ahead of a visit to Leeds Rhinos this weekend...

David Bailey:

Time to get back on the horse. After a sobering defeat against a rejuvenated Hull FC in the Challenge Cup last 16, the Warriors travel to Leeds this weekend, hopefully with their ears ringing after what was a terrible collapse. Yes, there was mitigation, losing Jai Field and Adam Keighran playing effectively on one leg for 75 minutes really disrupted the side. However, there was enough experience, and a big enough lead to see the game out in my opinion. Wigan even had a chance at the death to snatch it after a short kick-off was calmly taken by Junior Nsemba, only for the team to blow it with an incorrect play the ball just moments later.

Wigan need to consign that to the memory banks and get back on track against a very underwhelming Rhinos side that will be without their first-choice hooker in Andy Ackers. Whilst it’s not unusual for Wigan to lose games in a row under Matt Peet (four times since he took over/five if you include the end of the 2023 campaign and the first game of 2024), I fully expect a response and a bit of a reshuffle. Will Abbas Miski be fit to return, could Jack Farrimond be elevated if Bevan French is needed at fullback?

Needless to say, panic stations shouldn’t be reached right now. Win this week, and we have a very depleted Salford at The Brick on the horizon, then a week off before a busy Easter against Hull KR and St Helens. Whilst the result and the second half performance weren’t great against Hull, the Warriors are still the team to beat and I think this weekend will show it.

Darren Wrudd:

Well, we are back and here to stay as the 18th Man column rolls into its 23rd year. However, it’s not really the result I would have liked to have come back on to be honest - but that’s rugby.

How a single game can change one’s perception of the year to come is ridiculous, but I felt like many others that all hope in a glorious repeat was ripped from us by nothing much more than enthusiasm.

It was terrible luck to lose Field so early on and at that point we were pretty much unplayable. Dominating in every aspect of the game, our forwards were totally in control of what seemed a lacklustre Hull FC pack.

Then when Keighran got hurt, we had a further shuffle as we needed pace defending the edges, and I must say I thought Keighran playing on showed just what fantastic spirit and commitment he has for the team - obviously hurting - but giving 100 per cent throughout. It wasn’t enough though as several other players just seemed to switch off.

Our dominance totally vanished when Ellis went off though and Hull could really smell blood. Retreating in defence behind an over-energised opposition is what we normally do to others, but we were taught a hard lesson. Gifting penalty after penalty to help them up the field, losing control of the rucks completely over fear of another set of six being waved on. It was difficult to watch and a heartbreaking humiliation so early in the year.

I think many will ask if it is a hangover from the Vegas trip but I don’t go with that, rather I think it was an early lead that relaxed attitudes just a touch and that’s all it takes at this level.

How will we bounce back is now the big question and a shuffle in the squad is forced onto us, but that is a great chance to bring in the odd new face from the younger ranks pushing through. I hope Noah Hodkinson is given a run as he has certainly earned a shot. We have some real talent waiting to step up and whilst I don’t envy Peet’s selection headache, it must be exciting that we have such depth to select from. I would like to see some solution to leave Bevan at number six though. His head was obviously not ready for fullback duty and he was not a patch on his previous standard in that position. Whatever the outcome, we need to settle into it quickly as a trip to Headingley looms large.

Leeds will be up for this for sure, spotting a wounded Wigan camp they will see an opportunity too good to miss and we will have to be good to beat them, but I believe we will, and by a margin.

Finally, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the late Doug Laughton. I never had a chance to see him play live but I witnessed his prowess as a respected coach.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Well, what a disappointment that was, dreams of a return to Wembley shattered by an error-riddled performance and a gritty Hull FC outfit.

After a bright start, we just seemed to get worse as the game went on, and in the second half we couldn’t complete our sets and couldn’t build any pressure.

A healthy lead was whittled away, as Hull FC took advantage of our frail right-hand edge, which didn’t seem able to cope with the same moves that were being sent their way.

This allied with a number of injuries, which made it an even costlier exit, the loss of Field is particularly harsh as French didn’t seem his usual assured self in an unaccustomed position for him these days. However, it would be unfair to pin the blame on one individual as we simply weren’t good enough on the night.

Anyway on to Leeds, and a few selection headaches for Peet to wrestle with. We may have to blood a few youngsters depending on whether Miski is able to return.

I hope we can bounce back against an inconsistent Leeds outfit who have injury problems of their own. I feel we need to keep French in the halves and go with either Eckersley or Hodkinson at the back. Anyway, fingers crossed we can prevail.