Wigan Warriors - The 18th Man: 'To have him back is a massive boost for the team..."

Brad O'Neill (left) and Junior Nsemba (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the win over Salford Red Devils, Brad O’Neill’s return and Jai Field’s new deal...

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bailey:

Looking back on Salford, it was a no-win game really. Some fans were disappointed to 'only just' notch a half-century. That being said, the Salford players who took the field were resilient and committed. Size, power and agility shone through as Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba and Patrick Mago wreaked havoc at various points.

Two points, a now superior points difference to everyone in the league, and Hull KR firmly in our sights. They will have a physical and emotional match this weekend as the Hull derby takes centre stage in the Challenge Cup. I will watch, hoping for Golden Point and a hard-hitting game that takes its toll on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan have an intriguing April, with Good Friday sandwiched between two trips to Hull. It’s unusual for a game to be marked as ‘must win’ at this stage of the season but, in terms of the League Leaders' Shield, I feel it is appropriate. Falling six points behind the high-flying Robins, I feel, would be too much of a gap, even with 20 rounds remaining.

Wigan were thrilled to see the return of Brad O’Neill against Salford. It seems forever since he dejectedly left the field against Warrington last July, and to have him back is a massive boost for the team. That’s not to say Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber didn’t step up in his absence, but I just feel he gives us a little more defensive resilience. Not forgetting to mention, he allows us to spell Leeming more effectively, and hopefully, we will see him back to his scampering best in attack, with more time to rest due to O’Neill’s ability to put in big minutes.

Lastly, at the time of writing, there has been no output from the RL meeting in Batley (ironically on April Fools' Day). If - as been mooted - the idea is to expand Super League to 14 teams and fund that by withdrawing Catalans' central funding, I am genuinely at a loss for words. I know a few of the flat cap brigade are concerned about the impact of any NRL involvement and possible franchising, but the alternative, in my opinion, doesn’t bear thinking about.

Darren Wrudd:

I fully expected a convincing win last Sunday, not because Salford are a poor side, but it seems they are doing it the hard way with so many troubles off the field which has to have an effect on the players and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An injured Chris Hill played almost 40 minutes and physically could not make it back onto the field for the second half. A couple more would have sat it out any other week due to carrying knocks, and this just showed what character the Salford players showed to even turn up and put a game on.

Filled with youngsters, the Reds were up against it and, to a certain extent, it flattered us as there is much in our game which still needs to be put right. But from the small group of travelling fans to the players and backroom staff, I take my hat off as you did the club proud. They played the game in the best spirit right to the end and, at times, caused us problems all around the park. Well done Mr Rowley, and I sincerely hope you find some light at the end of the tunnel.

Our own performance - while the scoreline would suggest otherwise - I thought was average. Some great individual efforts, and my stand-out had to be Harry Smith. He is turning out to be a real commander on the field, and so much of our attacking shape is built by him several plays before the sucker punch.

Junior Nsemba had a fabulous outing too, and it is difficult to imagine just how good that lad can become. The potential is there, the attitude and commitment are on show for all to see, he is quickly fixing his fate to become a Wigan great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, how good it was to finally see Brad O’Neill back on the field? Obviously champing at the bit, but held back for a 30-minute spell after the break was good management by the coach. It pushes Tom Forber back into third hooker position, but he will no doubt continue to figure as he has forged his value to the squad too.

We do, however, need to settle our attacking play. It is a very fine line from playing with freedom to seeming desperate to offload and force passes, but it’s the decision-making of when not to pass that sometimes needs a tweak. Like many things at this level, the minute detail can be what separates a team from the rest. Our defence was organised and committed, so I am confident our form will improve.

As we revel in the wonderful news that Jai Field has committed to another couple of years here - and I hope many more - the first team has a week off to reflect on the lack of a Challenge Cup run this year. It still hurts me, so I can only imagine how everyone at the club feels - but I am sure Matt Peet will take it as an opportunity to heal and train hard to find some of the scintillating form that made us almost unplayable in 2024. We will need to prepare well as our next outing looms, and we have a cheeky little half-back to shut up!

Glynn Bradshaw:

A regulation victory over Salford, which did our points difference the world of good. Still too many errors from our guys, but up to third now. There's a tough run of games coming up in the next six weeks or so, and we need to improve to maintain our position on the league ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great contract news regarding Jai Field, who has become much more of a team player over the years, and such a vital part of our attack as well as being a more than capable defender.

Also, good to see Brad O’Neill back on the field. I feel he will stiffen up our defence and allow Kruise Leeming to come on against tiring defences.

Impressive performances from a few individuals, notably Junior Nsemba and Sam Walters, who continue to catch the eye.

We have a nice opportunity to rest up now and do some good preparation before we face a Hull KR side who are the best side in Super League at present.

I feel really sorry for Salford, and hope they can turn it around and get back to some sort of normality because it doesn’t reflect well on Super League.