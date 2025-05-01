Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the win over Hull FC, standout performers and the upcoming Magic Weekend clash with Warrington Wolves at St James’ Park...

David Bailey:

The Warriors head back up to the North East this weekend following another impressive display in Hull. Despite Matt Peet not having the best of times in the city in recent years, in 2025, the Warriors have been flawless there. No doubt the welcome returns of Luke Thompson and Adam Keighran provided a massive boost to the squad. I think many fans were surprised, considering Keighran, especially, had earlier in the week advised there was no time frame for his return. Wigan, as the season gets into its stride, are now getting players back. Hull were simply outclassed in the second half. Jai Field and Bevan French are getting better as the pitches dry, Harry Smith is dictating, and I know I've said this before, but Sam Walters has just taken the season by storm. He looks unstoppable both in attack and defence.

A job well done in Hull, and whilst the Cup loss still smarts, I firmly believe the two league results are a proper reflection of where the sides are at. Now, onto Magic, and a welcome return to Newcastle. It's not a fixture that I'm particularly fond of, but it looks like attendances will be up to pre-COVID levels this weekend, which can only be a good thing. We play a Warrington side shorn of its most potent threats. Considering the Warriors ran riot against a virtually full-strength Wire in Vegas, if Wigan turn up again on Sunday, it could get messy again. Wigan look in the mood lately, impressive defeats of Hull KR, St Helens and Hull have not only elevated the Warriors in the table but enhanced their points difference, so much so that they now boast the league’s best attack and meanest defence. With the Cup semi-finals looming (don't forget to go and support the ladies in York if you can!), I think the players will go all out to impress before having some well-earned time off.

Glynn Bradshaw:

A good win on Sunday, I didn’t see the end result coming as the first 30 minutes were very even, Will Pryce was causing us a lot of problems early on, and they moved the ball very well.

However, we always looked dangerous with the ball in hand, and as they faded in the second half, we dominated, and possibly could have scored more.

Some good individual performances, Abbas Miski was my man of the match, although Sam Walters had his usual top performance of late and is really helping with yardage gain, which is something we have struggled with in the past, in the forwards. Also, I thought Harvie Hill was very impressive and stepped up well in the absence of more senior forwards. It’s good to have Luke Thompson back, although not sure how fit Adam Keighran was, I hope that hasn’t set back his recovery. Junior Nsemba took his try really well when the scores were tied and played well. I’m looking forward to Magic Weekend, we have to guard against complacency, know they have a few injuries, but can’t afford to take them lightly, and they will still be smarting from the Vegas debacle. It should be a great attendance as the weekend has returned to where it should be, I believe ticket sales have exceeded 60,000, and the weather looks good.

Fingers crossed for another win to keep pace with Hull KR, who will surely win against Salford.

Darren Wrudd:

OK, so let me begin by asking the obvious question: how on earth did Abbas Miski get that ball down for the try in the corner? That was so acrobatic. What a talent he is. Even as the replay was shown on TV, I thought there’s no chance, but my goodness, we are blessed at the moment with some top drawer rugby league.

Hull can be such a difficult place to go and as hostile as you like, but I thought we controlled that game for 90 per cent of the time and were never coming home without the points.

Even at 12-all, it was easy to see that, but for a couple of errors in defence, the Yorkshiremen were just not getting through. They put up a great challenge, and all respect to the Black and Whites, but how do you control the likes of Bevan French, Jai Field, Abbas Miski and Jake Wardle when they are firing like that?

The effort from the pack was measured, controlled and dominant throughout. At times, it seemed the referee wanted to find a penalty against us, but the professional attitude instilled by the coaching team shone brightly. I really enjoyed that part of the game, and come the final whistle, I struggled to select a man of the match as it was a huge team effort. Great to see Luke Thompson and Adam Keighran back, although the centre clearly was not 100 per cent fit by the end. I hope it was a stinger and not a step backwards with his knee.

I’m looking forward to the Magic weekend, and Warrington have hit an injury patch which might gift us a result, but they will still have 17 fit players, so if we take them for granted, we will get stung. The event has, I must admit, lost its lustre for me in recent years as I feel it’s all about skinning the fans for cash, as are the Brick concourse bars and food counters, so I tend to watch from home.

It’s not that I am tight, and at 58 years old, its not like I am remembering going out on a weekend with a 5 shilling note and still having enough for chips on the way home, but I do think a captive crowd is just seen as a business opportunity and I hate being ripped off. Whatever happened to half-time, and lots of people got their sandwiches out, or even went for a pie and drink for a proper high street price? But £6 a pint and dry pies for almost £4 each, I dread to think what it will be in Newcastle. I hope that the sport’s upcoming predicted shake-up, which is long overdue, sees the Aussies buy into it and cover subjects like this to make the day an affordable occasion for the family as it should be. The Roosters, looking to buy Salford Red Devils, would certainly show the rest how to do it, and I wonder how many other English clubs would look for Antipodean backing.

Interesting times for sure, but for the weekend, I predict a Hull KR loss, a Wigan win and a return to the top where we belong.