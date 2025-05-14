Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - Who replaces the injured Abbas Miski on the wing?

Abbas Miski Wigan Warriors | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over Wigan’s Women getting to Wembley, the latest injury news and the Men’s clash with Leigh Leopards on Friday night...

David Bailey:

After what feels like an eternity since Good Friday, the Warriors return to home soil this week. Don’t get used to it, though, as it’s the last action at the Brick Community Stadium for two months. If Wigan get through this week and manage a win in the always uncertain arena in the south of France, then despite the lack of home comforts, the fixture computer hasn’t been too unkind for life on the road. Salford, Huddersfield, Wakefield and Castleford await before the return fixture at Leigh. If (and it’s a big if considering injuries could come into play, and no doubt suspensions will start to flow under the new points system) Wigan can get to Round 18 relatively unscathed, then you have to think the run-in could work in the lads’ favour. Seven home games out of the final 10 rounds, mixed amongst what could be tricky visits to Wire, St Helens and Catalans, should leave Wigan well in the mix for a third consecutive League Leaders’ Shield.

Whilst the men had the weekend off, and some players made the most of it, the ladies made light work of the Leeds Rhinos Women in the Challenge Cup semi-final. A straightforward victory with tries coming at regular intervals demolished the Rhinos and booked the ladies a maiden Cup final at Wembley. Before this weekend’s game, they will open up their Super League campaign against York Valkyrie. York struggled against St Helens, so it will be interesting to see what the Warriors can do, and it should be a good barometer for their chances to bring home the Cup next month.

Onto the men, whilst table toppers Hull KR reached the Challenge Cup final, and announced their trip to Las Vegas in February, Wigan have only to focus on the League Leaders’ Shield and plotting a return to Old Trafford to try and make it three in a row.

Mixed news on the injury front with Abbas Miski having his much-needed operation. Whilst not everyone’s favourite winger, I know we will miss his yardage out of defence. He is one of the very best when it comes to taking the sting out of an opponent's efforts to press. You’d imagine Zach Eckersley will continue in his absence for the short-term. Patrick Mago comes back in to bolster the pack, and with Ethan Havard in full training, Matt Peet has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal at prop.

Leigh, whilst almost at full strength, will come into this game stinging after underperforming against Warrington in the Cup semi. It will be a big ask for Adrian Lam’s team to repeat their Round One defensive effort against a revitalised and refreshed Wigan side.

Darren Wrudd:

If you surround your business with high-achieving professionals, you will ensure your long-term growth and success. That is exactly what has happened at our club. The modern era really began for me when the Lenagan family took over. Ushering out the old school patriarchal feeling of Maurice Lindsay growling around the corridors and looking to build some foundations on which we now stand. We have seen some great signings like Michael Maguire, Shaun Wane and now Matt Peet, along with not-so-great ones like Ian Millward and a couple of over-the-hill Aussies who did not want to train but seemed like a decent stopgap at the time. But you look at the staff we have at Wigan now, from the players to the coaching setup, including Thomas Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin, and standards are obviously going to remain high both on and most definitely, off the field.

Is it any wonder at all, then, that Denis Betts' women's team have progressed to the Challenge Cup final by wiping out Leeds in a great display? It is simply brilliant that Betts has helped create such belief in the squad and developed a set of players who I feel sure will go on to great things. How exciting is that for those players, their families and not least us as fans? Well done, girls and to Denis and his staff, a fantastic effort. Now, it would be great to top it off with a win against the Saints in the final, eh?

Adding to that thought, it brings me joy when our club has such initiatives like the one just announced, a programme to promote mental and physical well-being around the borough. We’re all Wigan, we’re all Warriors, is a wonderful way to show that even the toughest of men on the field can and do have their own issues. A short video on the Warriors website says much more than I could here, so go and have a watch, and if you want to go along, there are many ways to get involved and get help.

Looking forward to this weekend, Leigh will be spitting feathers and raw after losing out in the semi-final, so it will be hard to predict who will turn up Friday night. Will it be a squad full of energy, desperate to fight for their only chance of glory in 2025, or will the dejected feelings and rollercoaster of emotions leave them jaded for a week or two and ripe to be picked off? I suspect the former and expect a fiery encounter. It’s always good to see Adrian Lam back at the Brick Community stadium with Derek Beaumont, no doubt dressed to thrill and entertain too. But with a week off and time to rehab and train well, I want us to show just how ruthless we can be. Desperate and stoic in defence, but free to play what is in front of us for some exciting rugby. For many, this will be the last live rugby they see until July 11th, as we have six away games on the bounce, so we need to give the fans something to come back for. Will it be some Bevan French magic or twinkle toes Jai Field that catches the eye, or some dominance down the middle from this fantastic pack we have assembled? I can’t wait to find out.

Glynn Bradshaw:

A great result for the Warriors women over the weekend shows the improvement they have made, seeing as it is the first time they have beaten them since 2018. Dennis Betts has certainly moulded them into a competitive outfit, and although Saints must start as favourites in the final, the Warriors can not be discounted. I didn’t see the Hull KR game, but Wire were worthy winners in the other semi against a Leopards outfit who, after a good start, were disappointing in the first half, and although they improved after the break, it was too little, too late. It looks set for a good final, though, and a healthy attendance.

I’m looking forward to this Friday when we face Leigh with another good crowd expected. It is sad to see Miski missing as he has been in good form of late, but I’m expecting Zach Eckersley to come in, who won’t let the side down. Friday should also see the return of Patrick Mago, meaning Harvie Hill will probably drop out.

We certainly owe them one after that first day defeat, but with Hull KR only playing Huddersfield, it is important we register a win to hang on to their shirt tails and keep up the pressure.

Fingers crossed we can prevail after a week’s rest, before a run of six games on the road, the next home game is only on 11th July!